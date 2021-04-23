Surgical Robot Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Surgical Robot Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the growth in (MIS) Minimally Invasive Surgery worldwide. Surgical robots are sophisticated robots that carry out medical procedures on patients. These systems potentially improve the safety and perform surgeries effectively. These systems support major advances like minimally invasive surgery, remote surgery, and unmanned surgery.

Surgical robots market is driven by factors like growing geriatric population, increasing chronic conditions, complexities of surgical treatments, rising need for healthcare automation and growing economic growth. However, the market of surgical robot is facing obstructions due to the challenges of laparoscope control and risks associated with robotic surgery.

While the concept of surgical robots is still uncommon in most places, several hospitals are accepting robotic systems. Adoption of Nano and micro robots for urological surgeries, emphasis on development of cost-efficient robot systems, growing research & development, and wide use of robots in general procedures are the remarkable trends observed in the surgical robot industry. However, high capital is a major challenge surgical robot market faces

Surgical robots industry is categorized on the basis of surgery type, component, and geography. On the basis of surgery type, the market is divided into general surgery, neurosurgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology surgery. Owing to increase in number of orthopedic surgeries, the segment leads the market growth in the years to come

The prominent players in surgical robot industry comprise Accuray Inc., Hansen Medical Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., MedRobotics, Mazor Robotics, Synaptive Medical, Stryker Corporation, Renishaw plc, Think Surgical, TransEnterix Inc., Corindus Vascular Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Stereotaxis, Titanmedical, and Zimmerbiomet.

