Every Product Available Through Manuka Direct Is Entirely Authentic Manuka Honey

Northleach, United Kingdom, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Manuka honey has taken the world by storm. While this product has long been used by the NHS and veterinary surgeries for wound healing and burn treatments, consumers are rapidly learning the benefits of regular consumption of authentic Manuka honey. There can be no denying that this product is as beneficial to health as it is delicious – and versatile.

Unfortunately, authentic Manuka honey is harder to source than many people realise. To qualify as authentic, Manuka honey must be extracted directly from the Manuka plant (Leptospermum scoparium) in New Zealand. Native bees pollinate this plant, which blossoms for 6 weeks per year at most.

This short time frame is what makes authentic Manuka honey so tricky to locate. A less scrupulous Manuka honey shop may provide products artificially treated in a laboratory. This way, some of the components that make Manuka honey so appealing can be artificially applied. Manuka Direct is no such Manuka honey shop. Every product sold through this website is authentic Manuka honey, plucked straight from the source in New Zealand and shipped to the UK.

Now, there is undoubtedly an elephant in the room when it comes to authentic Manuka honey. We refer, of course, to the price tag attached to the product. Why spend more with an authentic Manuka honey shop, when Acacia honey is available at a fraction of the price in any supermarket?

The short answer is that authentic Manuka honey is entirely pure. All honey sold by Manuka Direct is devoid of preservatives and additives. These are often applied to supermarket honey to make it taste palatable. Authentic Manuka honey is already delicious and needs no such assistance. What’s more, genuine Manuka honey is packed with health benefits that are simply unavailable through other products.

We mentioned previously that hospitals and surgeries use authentic Manuka honey as a treatment for wounds. This is a practice that dates back to Maori culture and has been embraced by the wider world. Authentic Manuka honey boasts a wide array of health benefits, whether applied topically or consumed. These include boosts to digestive health and the immune system, skin moisturising, antibacterial and antioxidant properties, and more besides.

Every product available through Manuka Direct is entirely authentic Manuka honey, sourced directly from New Zealand. This is not an empty promise. We provide a certificate of authenticity following extensive laboratory testing, ensuring that the Manuka honey sold by us can be traced back to the source plant. For more information, and to browse a selection of products available through our online Manuka honey shop, be sure to bookmark.