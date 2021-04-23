Bodyo, special guest at the 5th edition of Vivatechnology

Paris, France, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — On April 13th, Vivatechnology held its press conference (replay here) announcing that the key event of technological innovation in Europe will take place from June 16 to 19 at the Parc des expositions de la Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, in a new hybrid format.

Like every year, some themes are highlighted, each bringing its share innovations. The 2021 edition will therefore shed light on 5 themes:

Tech for Environment

Tech for Society

Tech to Watch

Scaling-up

Future of Work and digital transformation for economic recovery

Bodyo has the privilege to be one of the technologies put in the spotlight by the organizers of Vivatech 2021 to introduce in France and in world première the AiPod V2, its innovation in terms of accessibility to health care and the result of 4 years of R&D.

“The AiPod V2 is today the telehealth kiosk the most advanced in the market” says Patrice Coutard, CEO and founder of Bodyo, « smart and intuitive, it takes 26 readings of vital parameters in 6 minutes in full autonomy thanks to its integrated medical sensors of very high quality.”

Its futuristic design will make it one of the main attractions of the event and will allow visitors to live a unique user experience that is part of a genuine prevention-health approach prolonged in their daily lives with its eponymous mobile application.

Vivatech visitors will be able to download the Bodyo app on their smartphone and have their health checkup done live with the AiPod V2. They will be accompanied by our team to live this experience while respecting the barrier gestures imposed by sanitary conditions.

Already present internationally, Bodyo takes the opportunity offered by Vivatech to raise the awareness of problems around healthcare access and to showcase its technology to as many people as possible as over 124,000 visitors came to the Parc des expositions and 230 million people were reached during the 4th edition in 2019.

With 3 companies out of 4 that have accelerated their digital transformation thanks to Vivatech, Bodyo takes to heart its role of agent of this change in the field of e-health by interacting on the issues to come with the actors of this ecosystem, whether they are investors, project holders, partners or customers.

About Vivatechnology

In just four years, VivaTech has become the biggest startup and tech event in Europe and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. Every year, VivaTech brings together in Paris the world’s top business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and thinkers for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and a showcase for innovation. Starting in 2021, VivaTech will be enriched with a digital platform that will bring together an even larger community of innovators.

About Bodyo

Founded in 2018, Bodyo develops 360° telehealth solutions that engage individuals in a responsible self-monitoring approach throughout their health journey with self-assessment and teleconsultation stations as well as companion web and mobile applications.

Its vision is to think out-of-the-box to lead and redefine better health systems, making healthcare accessible to as many people as possible, even in the most disadvantaged and remote locations. So, Bodyo builds the most attractive devices, where design plays a key role, and holds its promise to always innovate in outstanding, highly intuitive and fundamentally human technology to favor adoption and sustainable results for the good of humanity.