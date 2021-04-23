Cypress launches online portal to buy Group Dental Insurance in California

Stockton, California, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Cypress Dental is a provider of ancillary benefits located in Stockton, California. For 40 years, they have provided exceptional dental, vision and life insurance products to thousands of individuals and their families. Their key focus is to make sure that they are true to their word and are accountable to clients and brokers.

With over 40 years of experience, Cypress Ancillary Benefits offers a broad selection of insurance and administrative products and capabilities that cover many markets – Group Benefits, Worksite, Individual, and an entire array of enhanced product services and contract features. Cypress serves groups and individuals with the singular focus to provide enhanced service and plans that promote overall wellness. Cypress primarily works hand in hand with agents to offer these products directly to their clients and the primary focus is administering fully insured and self-insured dental, vision insurance products, life, travel life and critical illness.

Dental Benefits should be simple to use for you and your family. Our plans offer comprehensive dental coverage without claim forms, deductibles, or annual maximum limitations. This portal provides Affordable Group Dental Insurance plans for employers and employees who can choose a dentist from the largest dental network.

Cypress Dental offers an array of PPO plan designs to tailor the specific needs of different companies and their employees. It offers flexible and convenient group requirements, that make enrolling a simple and easy experience. Customization may be focused on any of the following: Plan deductibles; Calendar Year Maximums (CYM); services by Class Level (Class I Basic, etc.); and many other plan specifics.

Cypress Dental partners with LIBERTY Dental Plans and Western Dental Services to provide a robust network of DHMO dentists and dental practices, and to ensure optimal Quality Management Program and high-level care and service is achieved. Cypress Ancillary Benefits offers five LIBERTY Dental Plan DHMO group plans for employer groups in California with two or more enrolled employees.

All segments are covered with a suite of enhanced services and contractual features. We serve groups and individuals with the singular focus of providing exceptional support with plans designed specifically for your client’s needs. Clients and members enjoy the flexibility of the largest national dental network, DenteMax, and the deeply discounted local First Dental Health Network. Combined together, we have one dynamic network that drives In-Network utilization and delivers extended calendar year maximums and low out-of-pocket costs for our members while driving more consistent renewals for our clients.

Our goal is to provide our members with comprehensive dental benefits. We take pride in our relationship with our dental professionals which enables our members to receive the care they deserve when enrolling in one of our plans.

Cypress is committed to responding to needs with prompt and courteous service at all times and settling all payable claims as quickly and accurately as possible. Visit https://groupdental.mycypressadmin.com/ to buy PPO and DHMO Group Dental Insurance Plans. A Budget-Friendly way to get the care of your employees. Find the right group dental plan for your employees.