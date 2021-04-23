Protein Hydrolysates Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ —The global protein hydrolysates market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2018 and is projected to have a CAGR of 8.56%, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023. Protein hydrolysates are widely accepted ingredients in food & beverage applications owing to their functional properties. The multi-functionality of protein hydrolysates increases their adoption in end-use applications. Also, the growing demand for high protein, nutritious products has expanded the application areas of protein hydrolysates in the food & beverage industries. Protein hydrolysates are widely used by food processors to make their food products more nutritious and to enable them to endure the rigors of harsh processing.

Hydrolyzed protein reduces the size of amino acids making it easier to absorb in blood and digest resulting in increasing the demand for hydrolysate protein for infant nourishment is gaining popularity globally. Moreover, to maintain the protein levels and improve the toning of muscle, the product is also used as a supplement in the sports industry. Whey and casein protein hydrolysates have functional benefits such as high rate of solubility in comparison with the other protein ingredients which enabled its application in the nutritional and supplement powders that supplies all the nine essential amino acids.

Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, UK and Germany are progressively focusing on product labels to know the nutritional value of ingredients. In packaged food products, this has led to manufacturers using protein ingredients such as protein hydrolysates as it is both nutritious and low in fat content. The presence of one or more nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and others appeal to a wide audience and provides ample marketing scope to manufacturers.

Milk Protein Hydrolysates projected to be the largest segment

Milk protein hydrolysates is estimated to account for the largest share in the protein hydrolysates market in 2018, due to its wide range of applications in the food & beverage industry. The multi-functionality of milk protein hydrolysates results in their use in a broad spectrum of applications such as infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, weight management, and animal feed.

Infant Nutrition: The most widely preferred protein hydrolysates application

The infant nutrition segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the protein hydrolysates market, in terms of value, in 2018. Protein is one of the three major macronutrients that help build tissue structure. Protein deficiency is one of the significant reasons for malnutrition among consumers, especially among infants across the world. Protein hydrolysates are beneficial for all infant formula as they are easy to digest. Among other reasons, food allergies and the inability to breastfeed also contribute to the development of infant nutrition products, which increases the demand for protein hydrolysates.

North America estimated to be the most lucrative market for protein hydrolysates

In 2018, the North America region is estimated to hold a significant share in the global protein hydrolysates market whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of large food & beverage and nutraceutical industries offers the North American protein hydrolysates market a prominent consumer base as well as growth prospects. The Asia Pacific market is driven by the economic growth of the region, coupled with the increasing demand for nutritious food & beverage products.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Abbott Nutrition (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group (Ireland), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), and Arla Foods (Denmark).

