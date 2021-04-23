Veterinary X-ray Market worth $872 Million – Growth in the Number of Veterinary Practitioners

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Veterinary X-ray Market by Technology (Direct, Computed, Film), Type (Digital, Analog), Mobility (Fixed, Portable), Animal (Companion, Large Animal), Application (Trauma, Oncology, Dental), End User (Clinic, Hospital) – Forecast“, the animal X-ray market is projected to reach USD 872 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 640 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

Rising animal health expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and growth in the companion animals market are the primary drivers for the Animal X-ray market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of technology, segmented into direct radiography (DR), computed radiography (CR), and film-based radiography systems. The computed radiography systems segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. Benefits offered by CR systems over traditional X-ray systems, resulting in a large-scale replacement of traditional film X-ray systems, is the major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.

Based on the type of animal, segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, growing demand for pet insurance, and technological advancements in imaging modalities for small companion animals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Rising number of veterinary practices, increasing number of companion animals, and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Animal x-ray market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Onex Corporation (Canada), Sedecal (Spain), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Sound Technologies (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc (Japan), Examion (Germany), Konica Minolta (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Heska Corporation (US).

Onex Corporation is the leading player in the Animal X-ray market. The company provides imaging systems through its subsidiary Carestream Health. Onex focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen its product portfolio. For instance, in 2015, the company launched the Vita Flex CR X-ray system for companion and livestock animals to cater to the specific needs of the veterinary X-ray market.