Sample Preparation Market worth 7,203.2 Million USD by 2021

This report studies the sample preparation market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 7,203.2 Million by 2021 from USD 5,512.2 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.

A number of factors such as the shift from manual to automated sample preparation, increasing research in the field of genomics, increase in laboratory and R&D spending, global alliances among leading research institutes to boost drug discovery, increasing need for food analysis due to safety concerns, and rising adoption of modern extraction techniques are expected to drive the growth of the sample preparation market during the forecast period.

In this report, the sample preparation market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the sample preparation market is categorized into automated instruments, consumables, and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the sample preparation market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, epigenomics and epigenetics, and other applications (forensic sample preparation, food testing, and environmental monitoring). The genomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016; this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the sample preparation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, research & academic institutes, food and beverage industry, and other end users (clinical research laboratories, forensic laboratories, and environmental testing industry). The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Geographically, the global sample preparation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market in 2016, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, and serves as a revenue pocket for companies offering sample preparation products.

Prominent players in the global sample preparation market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Norgen Biotek Corporation (Canada), Roche Applied Science (Switzerland), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius (Germany), Merck (Germany), and Promega Corporation (U.S.).

