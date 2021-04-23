Lifting Column Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2018 to 2028

Global Lifting Column Market: Overview

Lifting columns are the drive elements when there is a requirement of stable movement of heavy equipment or machine. The need for heavy loads movement and height adjustment in the packaging industry and industrial automation industry will demand the lifting column. The lifting column works on fully integrated technology to uplift heavy loads. The controlled way of lifting or synchronization of machines at laboratory or office workstation, the lifting column is a beneficial equipment. The industrial challenges of lifting and adjusting different equipment will boost the demand for lifting column market.

The lifting column is available with unique technologies such as vacuum feeding system, telescopic post, etc. to optimize operations in packaging, food processing, pharmaceutical, and other industries.

The increasing operations of the packaging industry and healthcare industry are expected to boost the growth for the global lifting column market over the forecast period.

Global Lifting Column Market: Dynamics

The frequent need for efficient and automated work of lifting different equipment and heavy loads in various industries such as industrial automation, packaging healthcare industry is projected to drive the lifting column market. The demand for lifting columns is also growing due to the need for enhancing manufacturing capacity by using time-saving technologies. The technical benefits of lifting column, such as operating manually and automatically, are anticipated to drive the growth of the lifting column market over the forecast period. Moreover, the advancement of technology to operate a lifting column using mobile devices also attracts the consumer. The lifting column is also used in bed and chairs for adjustment and lifting operations. The requirement of adjustable bed or chairs and machines such as incubators, X-ray couches in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the market for lifting column during the forecast period.

The use of a lifting column is advantageous as it works on stable and maintenance-free guiding systems to lift heavy loads. The lifting column works on the principle to carry high loads in all directions. The constant need of lifting column in ergonomics, healthcare and packaging industry is expected to boost the overall market of lifting column over the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Global Lifting Column Market: Segmentation

The lifting column can be segmented by product type as a two-stage lifting or single column and multi-stage lifting or synchronized column. The single column can be moved individually or simultaneously for separate or parallel lifting operations. The synchronized columns can be driven synchronously for multiple column system operations or synchronized operations.

The end-user application industries can segment the lifting column market as workplace ergonomics, healthcare industry, industrial technology and media technology. The significant growth of packaging and food processing industries is expected to boost the demand of lifting column over the forecast period.

Global Lifting Column Market: Regional Outlook

The global lifting column market can be segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the segmented regions, North America region is expected to hold the maximum share of lifting column market over the forecast period. Europe market is also considered as the established market due to the demand scenario in medical and ergonomic industry.

The emerging market of APEJ and Latin America region is expected to grow significantly due to the demand of lifting column for multiple applications such as industrial automation and healthcare industry. China and India are showing exponential growth due to the rise in the manufacturing sector over the forecast period. The MEA region is anticipated to show moderate growth for the lifting column market.

The increasing demand for manufacturing sector and the growth of ergonomics, packaging and healthcare industries is projected to boost the growth of the lifting column market over the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Global Lifting Column Market: Prominent Players

The prominent players of the lifting column in the global market are X2 technology, Linak, Thomson, Hettich, Roemheld, Hoerbiger, Timotion, Ketterer, Suspa, Phoenix Mecano, and other players. The key players are working to develop and include new technology in the products and also focusing on increasing sales and distribution of lifting column across the globe.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

