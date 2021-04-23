Boiled-Cooked Icing Market -Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2018 to 2028

Boiled-Cooked Icing Market Outlook:

Cakes and cookies are a popular and liked product among every age group and is incomplete without an icing on the top. Boiled-Cooked Icing is a type of frosts and icings which is smooth, light, sweet and fluffy topping used to coat the surface of bakery items and desserts especially cakes, cupcakes, and pastries. The ingredients of boiled-cooked icing are cooked until they come to a boiling stage and are furthered boiled for a particular period of time followed by blending it with appropriate thickeners and binders such as beaten eggs. Along with providing a sugary, rich, and savory taste to the glazed product, these boiled-cooked icing also enhances the appearance of the product. The boiled-cooked icing is available in different colors, flavors, and textures in accordance with the kind of products and ingredients mixed to form it. The boiled-cooked icing can be made with lots of variations, for instance by combing various different blends of flavors with eggs, butter, cream, sugar, and milk.

Surge in the demand for boiled-cooked icing owing to the rising demand for cakes, cookies, and desserts items

The growing demand for bakery products, desserts, and confectionary items is driving the market for boiled-cooked icing. Further, the rise in the number of bakeries globally is also surging the demand for these boiled-cooked icing. According to a report by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the cakes sales value in U.K. increased by an average of 2% each year from 2012 to 2017. Further, the rise in the party culture and social gatherings are also a key factor surging the demand for boiled-cooked icing for desserts, cakes, and pastries ordered and presented in these gatherings.

In addition, the growing urbanization, changing taste preferences, and rising disposable income of the consumers especially in the developing nations have immense potential to fuel the market for boiled-cooked icing. With companies offering varied flavors, mixes and blends in the conventional icing made with just combining basic ingredients including sugar, milk, and water, the market for boiled-cooked icing are increasing at a faster pace accounting for the rising popularity and changing taste preferences among youngsters and millennial populations.

However, the rising health concerns such as obesity and high sugar levels and regulatory issues have the potential to restrain the market growth of global boiled-cooked icing.

Global Boiled-Cooked Icing Market: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of End-Use, the global boiled-cooked icing market has been segmented as:

Commercial Boiled-Cooked Icing

Non-Commercial Boiled-Cooked Icing

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global boiled-cooked icing market has been segmented as:

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Online Channels

Convenience Stores

Bakery and confectionary stores

Others

On the basis of Applications, the global boiled-cooked icing market has been segmented as:

Cake icings

Cookies icings

Pastries icings

Others

Key Market Participants in Boiled-Cooked Icing Market:

Some of the market participants in the global boiled-cooked icing market identified across the value chain include Rich products, WILTON BRANDS LLC, CSM Bakery Solutions, Dawn Food Products, Inc, Dixie’s icing, Machpie, Orchard Manufacturing, Fruit Fillings Inc., CSM Bakery Solutions, and General Mills Inc. among others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Boiled-Cooked Icing Market:

The market for boiled-cooked icing is growing globally at a rapid pace and with the rise in innovations, M&A activities and competition in the industry, along with the big and popular companies, several local and regional players are investing in this market. The companies in the bakery and dessert industry have immense opportunity to grow and expand their businesses in the global boiled-cooked icing market owing to the quick and easy techniques used to form it along with innovating it by adding extra ingredients and flavors. Hence, due to the growing millennial population, urbanization, changing taste preferences among consumers, changing lifestyle and growing demand for bakery and dessert items, the market for boiled-cooked icing have immense potential to grow in the coming years worldwide.

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the market, including background and evolution Shifting industry dynamics In-depth market segmentation Historical, current, and projected industry size and recent industry trends Key competition landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

