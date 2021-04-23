Beef Jerky Market – By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2018 to 2028

Beef Jerky: Introduction

Beef Jerky is a lean meat that has very less fat content and is high in protein. The fat is trimmed off from the meat in the beef jerky, the meat is then cut into strips and then it is dried. The drying is mainly carried out by adding salt and the moisture content should be very less in the commercial sale of beef jerky as this eliminates the need for preservatives. Most of the manufacturing company add flavors to the beef jerky during the process of drying and are available in the market in a variety of flavors such as Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Sesame.

The beef jerky is used as a snack food that is available in supermarkets around the world. The demand for the beef jerky in the market is high and many manufacturing companies produce it. But the production is concentrated only in specific regions of the world. But the U.S. market has the highest consumption of the beef jerky. The growth in the retail sales of the beef jerky was observed to be higher than the past years in the United States last year and it has been increasing.

Consumption of protein-food being the new trend

The focus has been shifted from that of carbohydrate-rich food to food that is rich in protein. Beef jerky is being used as a snack food that is rich in proteins. And thus there were more sales of beef jerky than that of other snacks that have carbohydrates. Also, the beef jerky is rich in nutrition that is an additional benefit. The addition of preservatives is also not required as the whole moisture content is supposed to be kept to 2% only according to the government guidelines for beef jerky. This reduces the beef jerky getting spoilt by microbial contamination even without preservatives. Also, the salt added to it is known to avoid bacterial contamination and acts as a preservative. This is thus termed as a healthy snack and is thus in high demand.

Beef Jerky: Segmentation

The global beef jerky market has been segmented on the basis of Nature, Flavor and Distribution Channel.

On the basis of nature, the global beef jerky market has been segmented into –

Natural

Organic

On the basis of flavor, the global beef jerky market has been segmented into –

Original

Teriyaki

Peppered

Others (Sweet BBQ, Sriracha etc.)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global beef jerky market has been segmented into –

Indirect Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty stores

Online retailers

Beef Jerky: Key Players

Some of the leading players of the global beef jerky market are Golden Island Jerky Co., Greenport Jerky Company, Weavers Meat, Inc., Cedar Creek Beef Jerky LLC, Country Archer Jerky Co., Kershenstine Beef Jerky Inc., Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc., Link Snacks Inc., Charqui Jerky Co., Conagra Brands, Inc., The Classic Jerky Company (Pemmican Beef Jerky), Mariani Foods Pty.

Beef Jerky: Recent Developments Mariani Foods Pty. is an Australian company that manufactures Beef jerky. It has acquired Bare Earth, a UK dried meat products company to expand its company and sales of beef jerky across Europe.

Beef Jerky: Opportunities

Due to the increased demand for protein snacks in the world, the food products that are low fat, protein-rich and nutritionally-high are the products that have high market value. Beef jerky completes all of these criteria. Also, consumers are looking for food that is without any preservatives and is organic. The retail value of beef jerky increases if the product is organically made. The presence of no preservatives in the snack also has high market value. The health conscious people are looking for all these on the label. Such beef jerky products will be high in demand.

Also, the packaging of the products is necessary as the products will be purchased off the racks of the supermarkets or the specialty stores. Thus, a very nice looking product will be in high demand. The proper packaging will also preserve the beef jerky for a longer time.

