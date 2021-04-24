Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories Market is estimated to exceed US$ 500 Mn in revenues by 2022-end

The global curling sports equipment & accessories market will register 2.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The market is estimated to exceed US$ 500 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. As curling does not require a person to possess a strong physique, more individuals are attracted to participate in this sport. It has also been noted that intense pace of curling that includes rapid to & fro movements on ice sheets serve as a great aerobic workout for players. As players require to remain in squatted position for a long period of time, it strengthens their muscles such as quadriceps, glutes, and calves. Owing to such health benefits, curling sport is gaining higher traction among winter sports.

