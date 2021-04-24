Laminated Bulk Bins Market Business Analysis, New Innovations, Shares and Forecast till 2031

With the exponentially increasing industrial output, demand for packaging, particularly bulk packaging has increased significantly where laminated bulk bins market finds lucrative opportunities. As laminated bulk bins are made up of either paperboard or plastic, they find extensive application in the food & beverage, electronics & electrical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Growing reliance on the paperboard packaging solution amidst the trend of eco-friendly packaging is one of the prominent factor driving the progress of the laminated bulk bins market. A wide range of laminated bulk bins is available in the market such as single walled, double walled, and heavy duty laminated boxes to suit a broad client base. Mushrooming SMEs have increased warehousing spaces where heavy duty and foldable laminated bulk bins are highly sought after which serves benefits in terms of saving time, handling efforts, cost, and reduced product damage. This, in turn, assists in maximizing the overall warehousing efficiencies.

Manufacturers in the laminated bulk bins market are focusing their manufacturing capabilities to deliver a better design with safety and sustainability. Multiple end-users of laminated bulk bins present divergent demands in terms of capacity, strength and durability. To comply with such demands, manufacturers in the laminated bulk bins market have introduced custom-made, value-added, as well as returnable bulk packaging solutions. As bulk packaging is needed across multiple business sectors starting from production to supply chain to retail, the laminated bulk bins market is likely to witness a robust growth in coming years.

Global Laminated Bulk Bins Market: Historical Analysis

Bulk packaging has made it possible for the shipping industry to transport the products without being heavy on their pockets. Earlier, a crew of 1000 people was required for the shipping purposes but with the advent of bulk containers, a maximum of 21 crew members are enough. This has significantly reduced the shipping costs and in turn has created revenue opportunities for the end use industries. Bulk containers have generated a great level of productivity for the shipping industry and has also helped them achieve subtle profitability.

Along with this, the containers used in the intermodal transportation earlier posed problem for the crew during the loading and unloading process which lead to delays as well as increment in the costs. Laminated bulk bins on the other hand are easy to be handled which makes them to be used extensively for intermodal transportation purpose. Intermodal transportation demands bulk containers that reduce the time during the transportation mode change and are cost effective too, so that extra charges are avoided. This ultimately propels the demand of the global laminated bulk bins market.

Global Laminated Bulk Bins Market: Segmentation

The global Laminated Bulk Bins market is segmented on the basis of material type, end use, and geography.

On the basis of material type, the global laminated bulk bins market is segmented into

Paper Corrugated Paper Kraft Paper

Plastics

Paper segment is expected to lead the global laminated bulk bins market in terms of material type. The high adoption ratio of paper based laminated bulk bins is also attributed to their recyclability as compared to the plastic based laminated bulk bins.

On the basis of end use, the global laminated bulk bins market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electricals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages end user is expected to account for the largest market share in the global laminated bulk bins market. The growth can be attributed to high demand for the fresh produce bulk transportation for exports and imports.

On the basis of region, the global laminated bulk bins market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America is expected to lead the global laminated bulk bins market. The region off late has been witnessing a steep rise in the demand of its food and chemical applications. One third of the agricultural land in the U.S. is meant particularly for exports which drives the need of bulk packaging. Laminated bulk bins offer several advantages such as reusability and cost efficiency, leading to their wide applicability across the various end users.

