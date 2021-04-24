Energy efficiency is prime factor influencing expansion of global electric wall heaters market

Electric wall heaters are gaining immense prominence in the domestic bracket owing to their lower cost unlike their counterparts, including electric hydronic baseboard heaters, which require ducting for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Cooling). These heaters are completely self-contained; cold air is pulled in through the front, and hot air is blown out, eliminating the need to break into walls and ceilings for ducting.

Electric wall heaters are less space-intensive, making them highly suitable for compact areas, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and others. With the built-in thermostat feature, users can regulate the exact amount of electricity input and heat output for bespoke convenience.

In addition, manufacturers are including automatic shut-off to complement the anti-overheating aspect of built-in thermostats. The energy-saving feature of electric wall heaters allow home owners to adjust the wattage to determine the amount of heat produced, thereby saving electricity by adding a versatile heating option.

Installation of electric wall heaters is a straightforward process, enabling DIY-ers (Do it yourself) to install the heaters without the need of technician.

The discrete appearance of electric wall heaters revamp the appearance of home’s interior décor after having mounted on the wall. With the disruption of internet of technology (IoT), home owners can create weekly heating schedules and turn off LCD screen from any corner of the home within a few taps on their smart gadgets.

Superiority in terms of energy efficiency, cost, technology, legislation and ecological awareness, electric wall heaters are being highly sought after over gas-based central heating systems. Innovations in electric heating hold potential to assist consumers to easily meet evolving energy efficiency standards.

Electric wall heaters can especially come in handy to private property owners or landlords to save significant operational costs as compared to other heating systems.

Amid increasing numbers of discriminating consumers, manufacturers in the electric wall heaters market are consistently introducing energy standards and quality certified electric wall heaters to stay ahead of consumers demand.

In a bid to fit in the modern infrastructure, manufacturers have added design as well as technological developments in electric wall heaters. Connectivity features such as Wi-Fi controlled options added in advanced electric wall heater models are aimed at providing homeowners with convenience and central control of electric wall heaters and other appliances.

In addition, manufacturers have also introduced foldable and portable electric wall heaters that deliver versatility for different occasions. As the energy efficiency standards get more stringent, demand for electric wall heaters is likely to witness a considerable demand in the near future, thereby driving the growth of the electric wall heaters market.

Energy and Operational Efficiency of Modern Electric Wall Heaters to Drive Adoption

The global electric wall heaters market is projected to grow steadily under the influence of increased adoption of energy efficient residential as well as industrial appliances.

As electrical heating systems are more efficient than conventional plumbed heating, demand for electric wall heaters is persistently rising. In addition, 100% efficiency in terms of energy conversion leaves behind zero energy wastage, making electric wall heaters more suitable for modern sustainable construction projects.

Energy Efficiency: A Prime Factor Fuelling the Demand

Manufacturers are introducing energy efficient electric wall heaters that accommodate consumers’ budget restraints by power cost savings. With the implementation of advanced technology, manufacturers are introducing products that use less energy while delivering better heating experience.

With the implementation of smart sensors, the power supply is auto adjusted that complements room temperature as well as power input. Additionally, modern electric wall heaters can be powered by solar panels or other renewable energy resources. Based on this, energy efficiency is one of the prime factor influencing expansion of the global electric wall heaters market.

Operational Comfort to Gain Consumer Traction

While the older design fans were with a base noise, due to implementation of new motor designs, modern electric wall heaters are quieter. Smart thermostats automatically adjust the fan speed while eliminating broad temperature swings. Along with the popular digital screen display and remote control options, modern electric wall heaters are provided with tamperproof settings to set maximum and minimum temperatures.

In addition, pre-set mode allows pre-programmed setting of night or day temperatures in prior, particularly for cases such as away from the room or house.

A combination of efficiency and ease of operation delivers more comfortable experience to consumers. Thus, growth of the global electric wall heaters market is largely driven by operational efficiency feedback of particular products.

Advances in Design Complements Modern Infrastructure

To align their products to developing modern infrastructure, manufacturers of electric wall heaters have introduced variety of design modifications that are suitable for different construction outlooks such as homes, schools, stores, offices, hospitals, dormitories, and public places such as transportation terminals.

Starting from a robust to attractive design, manufacturers are also providing customized solutions that suit different consumer specifications. Along with improved attractive external outlook, internal technologies have also been modified to enhance heating efficiency.

Based on power rating, electric wall heaters are broadly available as <500 watt (volts), 500-1000 watt, 1000-1500 watt and >1500 watt. These different electric wall heaters are used according to end-user application as well as size of the room or space.

While wall-mounted electrical wall heaters are considered more sophisticated, with the evolving consumer demand manufacturers have introduced portable electric wall heaters, particularly for smaller spaces such as bathrooms.

With the gradually rising adoption, these electrical appliances are available through different sales channels including e-commerce, electrical specialist retailers, and modern trade.

