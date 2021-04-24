Cosmetic & personal care industry anticipated to influence demand for ethoxylates market

Global Ethoxylates Market: Introduction

Ethoxylates are organic compounds manufactured by the treatment of alcohols and phenols with ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. Ethoxylates are used as intermediates during the manufacturing of surface cleaners, detergents, cosmetics and paints.

Textile processing, agriculture, paints & coatings, personal care and pulp & paper industries are some of the major end-users of ethoxylates. Ethoxylates are primarily used in industrial applications owing to their high water solubility, low aquatic toxicity, good formulation and excellent wetting ability.

Additionally, ethoxylates are also used as emulsion stabilizers during the processing of emulsion polymers, floor polishes and wax, as they rapidly dissolve and provide ionic stability to the emulsion. The demand for ethoxylates is being primarily driven by the growing textile processing, paints & coatings and personal care industries.

Ethoxylates are used as surfactants in various process operations, such as dyeing, scouring and lubrication, in the textile processing industry. They also help in the removal of impurities during cleaning of fibers, thereby helping in creating good quality fabrics.

Moreover, the cosmetic & personal care industry is another driving factor anticipated to influence the demand for ethoxylates in the near future. Ethoxylates are used as solvents during the preparation of cosmetic products as they possess high emulsifying and water solubility characteristics. Furthermore, ethoxylates are non-ionic in nature and they offer high chemical stability and hence, are preferred over other surfactants that do not dissolve in water.

Global Ethoxylates Market: Dynamics

Expansion of agricultural industries and households, especially in developing economies, will create new opportunities for the growth of the ethoxylates market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing environmental concerns related to the toxic effects of ethoxylates and expansion of raw material feedstock by other end users may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Ethoxylates Market: Segmentation

The global Ethoxylates market can be segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and region.

On the basis of the type of ethoxylates, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented as:

Alcohol Ethoxylates (AE)

Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

Methyl Ester Ethoxylates (MEE)

Glyceride Ethoxylates

On the basis of end use industries, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented into:

Household & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Other

On the basis of region, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented into:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Ethoxylates Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of global demand, Europe is estimated to be one of the largest producers of ethoxylates across the globe. However, the market growth in Europe is anticipated to become stable due to various governmental regulations in near future. North America is expected to portray a similar scenario as this region has developed markets.

Asia Pacific is proposed to experience faster growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for ethoxylates for household applications and from the personal care industries.

Moreover, changing consumer lifestyle and rising disposable income are the other key factors supposed to fuel the demand for ethoxylates in China and India. Latin America is anticipated to create favorable opportunities over the next few years, this is mainly due to increasing foreign investments and growth in the regional population.

