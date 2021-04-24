Bismaleimide market swot analysis by key players- Evonik Industries AG, ABR Organics Limited, Merck KGaA.

Bismaleimides are yellow-colored resins that exhibit thermosetting properties, which are used in development of molds, adhesives or high-performance composites. Bismaleimides show resistance to radiations and flames as well as emit less smoke and toxicants. Bismaleimides also provide good resistance to various solvents.

Bismaleimides are widely used in industrial applications as they have good mechanical properties, offer toughness to the material, resistance to moisture, good thermal performance and are resistant to various chemicals.

The bismaleimides due to their thermosetting properties are used to improve curing property in elastomers, natural rubber and butadiene rubber. The high performance composites using resin system of bismaleimides for rear suspension are exposed to heated exhausts in motor sports.

Bismaleimides provide good performance at high temperatures compared to its alternative materials such as epoxy resins and cyanate esters. Bismaleimides have a high heat resistance property, which has enabled their use in developing industries such as defense and aerospace.

Bismaleimides have applications in the electrical and electronic component industry in making of insulating materials and printed circuit boards. Potting compounds used for resisting shocks and vibrations are also composed of bismaleimides for resisting the attack of moisture and corrosion causing agents.

Market Dynamics

Application of bismaleimides in growing sectors such as aerospace and defense is expected to drive the growth of the market for bismaleimides. Good functional properties of bismaleimides such as thermal and moisture resistance compared to their alternative materials is expected to provide bismaleimides a good scope of growth in the market for bismaleimides.

The application of bismaleimides in the rubber industry is also expected to help the growth of the market, in terms of sale. The use of bismaleimides in the composites of motor sport vehicles would help the sale of bismaleimides in other automotive vehicles.

The use of bismaleimides in electrical and electronic components is expected to drive the demand for bismaleimides due to growing electrical industry across the globe.

Bismaleimides show good functional properties in hot as well as wet weather conditions, such as heat and moisture resistance, which is expected to help in the market growth. However, the high cost of bismaleimides is expected to restrain the market growth. Bismaleimides can increase the brittleness of the materials, which is expected to hamper their sale.

Alternatives such as benzoxazines is expected to affect the adoption of bismaleimides in the aerospace industry. Latin America is expected to have moderate growth in the automotive, electrical and rubber industries, owing to which the market for bismaleimides is expected to show slower growth rate.

Market Segmentation

The bismaleimides market is segmented on the basis of their applications and end user industry as give below:

By Application:

Thermosetting Polyamide Resins

Composites

Insulating Materials

Potting Compounds

Elastomers

High temperature Resin Systems

Printed Circuit Boards

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Defense

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronic Components

Regional Outlook

The automobile sector in North America is expected to have high growth in the coming years. The region also has shown good sale of electrical and electronic components and the aerospace and defense sector is also growing, which will provide a good platform for the growth of bismaleimides market in the region. China and Japan have shown a good growth in their automotive as well as electrical and electronic component industries, which can help in the growth of the bismaleimides market.

Middle East and Africa is expected to have moderate growth in the automotive industry, which is expected to drive the demand for bismaleimides up to a certain extent. Europe has shown a notable growth in the automotive industry in the past few years. The electrical and electronic components industry is also growing in Europe, which will be a good platform for the growth of the bismaleimides market.

