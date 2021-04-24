Coating materials for energy sector market expected to grow at robust CAGR due to growth of energy sector

Coating Materials for Energy sector Market – Introduction

Coating materials are used to cover the surface of the turbine blades and machine components in the oil & gas, natural gas, wind power, and solar power sectors. Coating materials are used to protect energy assets such as pipelines and tanks in the energy sector.

Inorganics coating materials are mainly used in the oil and gas sector. The inorganic coating materials for energy sector do not contain VOC toxins and they are environment-friendly coatings. Coating materials for energy sector can also be used to protect the solar energy equipment. The main reason of using coating materials in the energy sector is to protect the equipment from damage.

In solar plants, various kinds of coating materials of strong protection properties are used, such as molybdenum-disilicide and iron-chrome-aluminum, due to the high temperature generated. Coating materials for energy sector are also used to protect the equipment from Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Radio Frequency Interference (RFI).

Nowadays, some of world’s major energy companies are using coating materials for energy sector to protect their equipment from the rust and prolong the efficiency.

Maintenance-oriented coating materials are mostly used for texture, color and other different visual properties for unique identification. Functional coating materials are mainly used to change the surface properties such as wettability, corrosion resistance, adhesion and wear resistance and many more traits.

In some cases, coating materials for energy sector can be added for the entire new property like electrical conductivity, magnetic response and to prepare the essential part of the different kind of finished products.

Coating Materials for Energy Sector Market – Dynamics

The global coating materials for energy sector market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period, due to the growth of the energy sector with increasing number of new set ups. The demand for coating materials for energy sector is also expected to generate from the repair and servicing of components in existing facilities.

The use of PTFE coating materials in the energy sector across the world is increasing due to its fasteners and other properties such as seals, valves, gaskets, fittings, risers and it can reduce the torque, improve the corrosion resistant and eliminate the galling.

The increasing production of petroleum and natural gas has not only had a significant impact on the macro economy, but also the chemical industry, particularly the chemicals used in coating materials for energy sector such as resins and solvents.

The natural gas, solar power, wind power, oil and gas industries are the end users of the coating materials for energy sector market. With the increase in the production in these end-use industries the demand for the coating materials for energy sector is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Coating Materials for Energy Sector Market – Segmentation

Based on the material type, the global coating materials for energy sector market is segmented into:

Dry Film Lubricant Coating

EFP Coating

Break in Lubricant Coating

Ceramic Coating

PTFE Coating

PVD Coating

PECVD Coating

Surface Finishing Coating

Chemical Resistant Coating

Based on the technology, the global coating materials for energy sector market is segmented into:

HVOF Coatings

Flame Spray Coatings

Electric Arc Coatings

Plasma Spray Coatings

Spray and Fuse Hardfacing Coating

Coating Materials for Energy Sector Market – Regional Outlook

North America is expected to a dominating region in the global coating materials for energy sector market over the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the prominent revenue-generating region by 2020.

Due to the growing economies of China, India, and Brazil the coating materials for energy sector market is expected to at a significant CAGR in these regions. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to be a lucrative market for coating materials for energy sector.

Coating Materials for Energy Sector Market – Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the coating materials for energy sector market are:

Calico Coatings

A & A Coatings

Impreglon UK Limited

EonCoat LLc

SiliconTek Corporation

Metal Coatings Corp.

Precision Coatings, Inc.

Coating Services Group, LLC.

