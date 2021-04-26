Cleanroom Technology Market is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets™ published a report titled, “Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (HVAC, HEPA filters, air shower, apparel, gloves, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2024”. Based on their findings, the cleanroom technologiesMarket size is expected to be valued at USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users. This segment includes safety consumables and cleaning consumables.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for cleanroom technologies during the forecast period

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies in the country are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cleanroom technologies market in the APAC.

The prominent players in the cleanroom technologies market include Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Azbil Corporation launched its Biological Safety Cabinets, BiOptima.

In June 2019, Exyte Group opened a new manufacturing facility in Renningen, Germany.

In May 2018, Kimberly-Clark Corporation invested USD 30 million for the expansion of its nonwovens manufacturing facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

In February 2019, Kimberly-Clark Corporation opened a global digital technology center in Bengaluru, India.

Request Sample Pages on @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263122482