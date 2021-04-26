Impacts of COVID-19 on Life Science Analytics Market – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-26 — /EPR Network/ — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.

At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Life Science Analytics Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:

• The impact of COVID-19 on the Life Science Analytics Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market

• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Life Science Analytics Market

• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client’s clients

According to the recent report “Life Science Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Descriptive, Prescriptive), Application (Marketing, Compliance, R&D, Pharmacovigilance, SCM), Component (Software, Service), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud), End User – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global life science analytics market size is projected to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2024 from USD 19.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Life Science Analytics Market”

150 – Tables

31 – Figures

166 – Pages

Growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements, big data in the life science industry, growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials, increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications, need for improved data standardization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and the need for improved patient outcomes. On the other hand, high implementation costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The on-demand model segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on delivery model, the life science analytics market is segmented into the on-demand model and on-premise model. The on-demand model segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advantages such as growing demand for self-driven analytics, lack of upfront capital investments for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and pay-as-you-go pricing of this model.

The descriptive analytics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Based on type, the life science analytics market is segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics segment accounted for the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the significant usage of descriptive analytics by stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the past trends and events occurring in real-time.

“North America commanded the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2018.”

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can primarily be attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in technology in this region. Growth in the North American market is supported by the growing adoption of IT in the life science industry, rising pressure to reduce healthcare costs, stringent regulations for the pharma-biotech and medical device industries, and the greater product and service availability in this region.

The prominent players in the life science analytics market are IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Quintiles, Inc. (US), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Wipro Limited (India), MaxisIT, Inc. (US), TAKE Solutions (India), and SCIO Health Analytics (US).

