Urgent Care Apps Market worth $2,515.1 Million – Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Urgent Care Apps Market by Type (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, Post-hospital Apps (Nurse Communication Apps, Rehab Apps, Medication Management Apps)), Clinical Area (Stroke, Trauma, STEMI) – Global Forecast “, is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million, at a CAGR of 41.3%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The growth of Urgent Care Apps Market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps. However, the wide usage of consumer instant messaging apps, poor internet connectivity in several countries, and the high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type, segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. In 2017, the post-hospital apps segment accounted for the largest share of the urgent care apps market. With growing concerns about medication noncompliance and medication dosage errors, the adoption of medication management apps is on the rise. Better connectivity and networks have enhanced the outcome of such apps, which is further boosting the adoption of these apps by patients and healthcare professionals.

Based on clinical area, broadly segmented into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. In 2018, the trauma segment is slated to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing number of road accident across the globe is driving the growth of this segment. As the awareness to address trauma is increasing due to continuous efforts by health organizations, such as WHO, the adoption of apps to manage trauma and casualty among paramedics and emergency centers is also growing.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the urgent care apps market in 2018, followed by Europe. The growth of the North American care apps market is driven by the implementation of regulations in the region regarding the safety of patient data and improving quality of care, increasing penetration of 4G networks, rising need to reduce the escalating healthcare costs, and the rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in Urgent Care Apps Market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

Vocera Communications is one of the key market players providing clinical communication solutions for smartphones. The company provides its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and geriatric-care facilities. The company has a strong presence globally, especially in Canada, the UK, and Australia, which helps Vocera sustain a large and loyal customer base. The company focuses on investing in research and development. For instance, in 2017, the company invested USD 27.7 million in R&D activities, which is 17.1% of its total revenue in the same year. This is a 51.6% increase in R&D investment compared to 2016. Vocera also focuses on inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, in 2015, the company acquired Extension Healthcare, a developer of clinical, event-driven communication, and workflow collaboration software, which helped to strengthen its position in the Urgent Care Apps Market.