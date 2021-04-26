Microservices in Healthcare Market worth $343.3 million – Emergence of IoT Applications

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) – Global Forecast“, the global microservices market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The benefits of microservice architecture, such as their ability to increase overall efficiency and project delivery speed, are the primary factor driving the market growth. However, concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on component, segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.

Based on end user, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.

Geographical View in-detailed:

Geographically, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global microservices in healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

While the microservices market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to the concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture.

Global Key Leaders:

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).

Microsoft is one of the leading providers of microservices. The company caters to the microservices market through the Azure platform. The company’s Service Fabric microservices platform helps enterprises reduce their production time and enable faster application delivery with minimal CAPEX and OPEX. Microsoft focuses on strengthening its R&D efforts to reinvent business productivity, build intelligent cloud platforms, and create personal computing solutions. In June 2018, the company launched Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and, in April 2018, the company updated its Service Fabric 6.2. The company also provides its users with economical and convenient products that are integrated with the latest technological solutions and services.