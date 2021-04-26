Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Product Benchmarking, Financial Performance and Challenges

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. Vaccine administration is a process that increases the resistant or immune power to an infectious disease. The aim of veterinary/animal vaccines is to recover the welfare and health of companion animals, prevent the transmission of diseases from animals to human from wildlife as well as domestic animals, and cost-efficiently rise the production of livestock.

Key Players:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG

Virbac

Biogenesis Bago S.A.

Indian Immunological Limited

Heska Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The vaccines may be administered via oral or parenteral routes. The Veterinary Vaccines Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing livestock population, rise in breakouts of livestock diseases, increasing zoonotic diseases, increasing initiative by government agencies, and growing number of key players are documented as major factors of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of vaccine and its storage are the factor that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Animal Vaccines Market is segmented based on type, disease type, technology, and region.

Product Outlook:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

The live attenuated vaccines sector accounted for the substantial market share of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because it offers long-term immunity and can be administered easily.

Vaccines Outlook:

Aquaculture Vaccines

Porcine Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

Livestock vaccines include Small Ruminant Vaccines and Bovine Vaccines. On the other hand, companion animal vaccines include Feline Vaccines and Canine Vaccines.

Regional Insights:

Globally, Europe is accounted for the substantial market share of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising use of enhanced technology and presence of key manufacturers in the region. Instead, North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing investment in vaccine manufacturing services in developing countries, growing pet adoption, and development of key manufacturers in the region.

