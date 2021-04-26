Body Armor Market Size and Analysis by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global body armor market size is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. The emergence of warfare has considerably become asymmetric and consists of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism. These conditions further prevail in the law enforcement division, wherein, criminals, law offenders, and felons can severely injure police officers thus, establishing the need for body armors.

The rise in warfare is fueling the demand for better ballistic protection products to protect the armed forces. Developing countries like China, India, and South Korea are focusing on replacing the conventional military equipment. Modernization methods have opened new avenues for market participants. Manufacturers are also merging with various military agencies on a contractual basis to acquire a competitive advantage.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-body-armor-market/request-sample

Technological innovations have bolstered the body armor market growth thus, increasing the demand for products like dragon skin and liquid body armor. Moreover, the need for double-sided enclosed uniforms and modular tactical vests is rising because of its advantages like higher protection.

The established market players are increasing spending on R&D activities to produce advanced fabrics, nanotechnology materials, and fibers to provide effective body armors. The application of modular tactical vests has increased and these are replacing the traditional outer tactical vests (OTVs) that control an officer’s efficiency to carry extra assault loads like grenades and firearms.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Law enforcement protection is predicted to grow at the largest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period against the civilian and defense segments. The requirement is especially high in the U.S. due to growing crime rates and cases of the mass shootings.

The level III division held a revenue share of 23.7% in 2018. The bodysuits provide higher protection compared to the level IIA, level I, level IIIA, and level II. Moreover, the armor is recommended for full-time wear in combat situations and warfare.

North America held a dominant position in 2018. Government strategies like the U.S. Soldier Protection System (SPS) and army equipment modernization initiative have largely contributed to the market growth in this region.

The flourishing fitness and health industry due to the rising awareness for health among the consumers are predicted to contribute to the growth of this market.

The rising purchasing power in countries like South Korea, Japan, China, and India these regions are expected to open new avenues for the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Body Armor Market: Key Players

AR500 Armor; Aegis Engineering Ltd.; BAE Systems; Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.; Ballistic Body Armor Pty; Hellweg International; Ceradyne, Inc.; Kejo Limited Company; Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.; Safariland, LLC., and Pacific Safety Products.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com