Netted Fabrics Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global Netted Fabrics Market is estimated to touch USD 342.7 million by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years. Changing the fashion industry and increasing demand for comfortable sportswear are attributing to this market growth.

Among different materials, Nylon is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period. The growing use of Nylon in the manufacturing of different products such as tents, fishing nets and backpacks is driving the segment growth. Nylon has high tensile strength and durability. These features make it an ideal material to be used in sportswear. Other materials including polyester are also gaining traction. Polyester is widely used in the manufacturing of seat covers. Thus, the growing automotive industry is positively affecting segment growth.

Among different products, tulle held the largest share, in 2018 followed by fishnet and others. Fishnet is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Apart from manufacturing nets and tents, fishnet is widely used in the manufacturing of bodysuits, stockings and hosiery, especially for women. Popular brands such as Hunkemoller, Victoria Secrets and H&M make beachwear and bodysuits using fishnet fabric.

North America led the market, in 2018 with over 30% of the market share. The region was closely followed by Europe. The presence of popular brands and changing fashion trends in North America are driving regional growth. For example, Stannek Netting is a popular U.S based brand with annual sales of USD 17 million in 2018. The United States is the major contributor to North America’s growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast years. Growing demand for clothing segments and the emergence of various designer brands such as Sabyasachi and Anita Dongre are fueling the growth of the region.

Leading players operating in the netted fabrics market are The Chemours Company, Ultraflexx, Stannek Netting, Jason Mills, Snyder Manufacturing, Inc., Birdair, Fiberflon and Taconic among others. These players are focusing on innovative product development, merger & acquisition and investment in research & development to strengthen their market presence.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among different products, tulle accounted for nearly 39% of the share, in 2018. This segment is estimated to grow with the significant CAGR over the next few years.

Among different applications, utility segment held the largest market share of over 50%, in 2018. However, clothing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025 because of the growing demand for clothing products.

North America held the largest share of over 30%, in 2018. Europe was the second dominant region and it is estimated to reach USD 105.43 million by 2025.

