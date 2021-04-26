Airway Management Devices Market worth $2.0 billion by 2024 – Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The airway management devices market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2024 from USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Factors Driving the market growth:

The growth of the market is driven mainly by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases; increasing demand for emergency care; high incidence of preterm births; growth in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies for improving emergency care infrastructure. In addition, emerging economies (such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the market.

Infraglottic airway management devices are expected to be the most widely used type in airway management devices market

The infraglottic airway management devices segment accounted for the largest share of the airway management devices market in 2018. These devices pass through the glottis and enter the trachea. Infraglottic invasive airway techniques are used in an emergency as well as elective situations. They are advocated when noninvasive techniques like LMAs fail or cannot be used.

Adult patients segment is expected to account for the largest share of the airway management devices market by end-user

The adult patients segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. The rising geriatric population and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in adult patients are the major factors contributing to the large share of the adult patients segment. However, thepediatric patients/neonates segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of preterm births and the availability of government funding and support for fetal health.

Operating rooms segment dominated the airway management devices market, by end-user, in 2018

In 2018, the operating rooms segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed where airway management devices are used for ventilation, oxygenation, and the administration of anesthesia.

North America to dominate the airway management devices market during the forecast period

In 2018, North America dominated the airway management devices market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increase in emergency department visits, higher adoption of airway management devices, and wider availability of advanced airway management devices are driving the market for airway management devices in North America. According to the statistical report published by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality on the Trends in Emergency Departments (2006–2014), more than half of the 35.4 million inpatient admissions in the US come through emergency departments (EDs). The number of emergency visits has increased by almost 14.8%, from 120.0 million in 2006 to 145.6 million in 2016 (Source: CDC).

Key Players of Market are:

Prominent players in the airway management devices market are Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Medical (US), Teleflex (US), Ambu (Denmark), KARL STORZ (Germany), Flexicare (US), Verathon (US), Olympus (Japan), Intersurgical (UK), SunMed (US), Vyaire Medical (US), VBM Medizintechnik (Germany), SourceMark (US), TRACOE medical (Germany), Salter Labs (US), Venner Medical International (US), Mercury Medical (US), Pulmodyne (US), Tuoren Medical (China), Armstrong Medical (Northern Ireland), Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technical Development (China), UE Medical Devices (US), BOMImed (Canada), P3 Medical Limited (UK), Marshall Airway Products Ltd (UK), Dilon Technologies (US), FKS Life and Health Medical Care (US), and Medis Medical (China), among others.