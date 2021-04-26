Rapid Microbiology Testing Market worth $5.09 billion – Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases

PUNE, INndia, 2021-Apr-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Method (Growth, Viability), Product (Automated Microbial Identification & AST System, PCR, Reagent), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Environmental), End User (Labs, Hospitals, Industry) – Global Forecast to 2023″, is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2023 from USD 3.45 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Growth in the rapid microbiology testing market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; ongoing technological advancements; increasing food safety concerns; increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments; and increasing awareness about rapid microbiology testing.

Growth Driver- Technological advancements;

Over the years, there has been a gradual shift from conventional microbiology testing toward rapid testing methods. This shift has been driven by the introduction of newer and faster technologies to avert the need for the biological amplification of bacteria for detection. Rapid advancements in the field of microbial testing help to overcome limitations such as long procedural times and long exposure to pathogenic strains with conventional testing methods. Continuous technological advancements in microbiology testing, in terms of efficacy, efficiency, accuracy, faster results, and improved functionality, are generating increased interest among clinical laboratories, hospitals, academic institutes, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

These tests provide a cost-effective alternative for microbial identification by reducing the per procedure consumable cost. Clinical diagnostics, food and beverage testing, and environmental applications use rapid technologies in microbial identification to identify microbes from different samples. With recent advances in genomics and proteomics, microbial identification and quantification methodologies have evolved rapidly. Several emerging molecular diagnostic techniques are increasingly being used for early detection as they eliminate the complex needs of detecting the whole organism by amplifying cellular components, like nucleic acid, or using signal amplification to enhance detection capability.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in “Rapid Microbiology Testing Market”. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business growth: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=31548521

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product, segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and consumables. The instruments segment is further categorized into automated ID/AST systems, mass spectrometers, PCR systems, bioluminescence- and fluorescence-based detection systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments. The automated microbial ID/AST systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. This is primarily due to the ability of these systems to produce rapid, accurate, reliable, and cost-effective results.

Geographical View in-detailed:

Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market during the forecast period (2018–2023). The large share of this market can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in the field of rapid microbial testing, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and growing food safety concerns. In addition, the region has supportive government initiatives that help create awareness and promote the adoption of advanced microbial testing devices among key end users, thereby propelling the growth of the microbiology testing market in North America.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31548521

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in the rapid microbiology testing market include bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), among others.

BioMérieux (France) held the leading position in the global microbiology testing market in 2017. The company has a robust product portfolio and a strong geographical presence in more than 150 countries across the world. The company has a comprehensive range of solutions for rapid microbial identification, resistance detection, and the diagnosis of bacterial infection. In 2017, the company focused extensively on research and development efforts to accelerate growth, with ~13.3% of its sales invested in R&D.