Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million – Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2026″, the global leukaphereis products market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on type, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into leukapheresis disposables and leukaphersis devices. The large share of the leukapheresis disposables segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.

Based on end user, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into blood component providers & blood centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & transfusion centers. Blood component providers & blood centers hold the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR T-cell therapies, and the increasing demand for blood components in clinical conditions such as cancer.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).

Terumo BCT is a leading player in the leukapheresis products market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The company offers apheresis equipment with the WBC removal protocol. The company focuses on capitalizing on the increased opportunities for adopting new therapies in response to unmet medical needs in the therapeutic apheresis business by prioritizing investments in strategically important emerging countries. In October 2018, the company collaborated with UniCAR Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co. (China) to allow the former company to utilize Terumo’s cell expansion devices to automate its manufacturing process for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.