Michael Han New Release Single ‘DREAM’

About ‘DREAM’

‘DREAM’ is a track produced by Jone Haru and written by Michael Han. This song also features Anya Cantor, she is the vocalist and YouTube cover artist.

They work on a track around March and Michael Han work on the outline of the song and work with Jone Haru and then he invited Anya Cantor to be on a track with him and they work together on a song.

The Prod. Lost Orbit also participates in mixing the track making it even more perfect than ever. Michael Han also said that it’s very fun to work on a song.

More About ‘DREAM’

‘DREAM’ sounds very different from what he has usually done before, he used to release a hip hop based songs but this time he steps into a new challenge working on R&B tracks.

DREAM is a very melodic song and it’s so calm to listen, Michael Han participates in the writing process of the song, it has some similarity to his debut track ‘BE MYSELF’.

Dream is written by him to one of his friend but end up releasing for himself.

LISTEN HERE!

“DREAM FT.ANYA CANTOR” is available on all music stores! Check it out!

LINK- https://mlabel.streamlink.to/michaelhandream

About ‘Michael Han’

He was born on the 10th of October, 2003. He was into music since when he was very little and soon as he gets older he tries to chase his dreams and become a YouTuber, his channel has over 50,000 subscribers and over 12 Millions Views.He topped on N1M Chart with 3 singles straight and received a BEST NEW ARTIST 2020 at N1M end year music awards.

He is not just an artist but also a composer, most of his songs were written by himself.

‘What’s your dream Contest’

As a celebration of Michael Han New Single ‘Dream ft.Anya Cantor’ this is your chance to be featured on The Michael Majestic and M Label Network! Whoever joins will get 10% Discount on Yesstyle!

-The contest is simple, you’ll just have to click the streaming link of Dream and save the song.

-Then share what’s your dream on following social media (facebook,Instagram,twitter) with a hashtag #DreamMichaelMajestic

Apply Here- https://www.toneden.io/michael-han-6/post/what-s-your-dream

REVIEWS

‘I can see him being huge in the future!” Joe Blogs, Music Mag ‘I can see why he had over thousands of subscribers just by looking at his creations.’ Jane Journo, Another Music Mag

