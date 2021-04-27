Why Is My Car Battery Draining? Here’s 6 Reasons Why

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — So, you’re late for a meeting. You rush into your car, and it won’t start. The engine refuses to power on, and the lights don’t comply. The only unit that links the two components is the battery. You deduce that your battery is now dead. How did all this happen overnight?

It’s useful to know the purpose of a car battery, and how it functions. The battery essentially transmits power from its starter motor to the engine’s spark plugs. This action ignites the fuel and powers up all the other car components.

Pay close attention to any electrical components such as lights and alarms, as they will indicate if your battery is close to dying. Now that we’ve got the context out of the way, let’s get started on your battery issues.

1. Faulty charging mechanism

We stated earlier that the battery is the catalyst in firing up the engine. Once the engine is running, the alternator that sits on top of it becomes responsible for charging the battery.

If your car suddenly won’t start despite driving recently, it points towards a faulty alternator. You’re advised to get a thorough diagnostics to check to identify where the issue lies, and how it can be fixed.

2. You forgot to turn off your lights

It happens to the best of us. Sometimes we’re too tired after a hard day’s work, and we forget to turn off the headlights or cabin lights. As the story goes, the battery drains overnight.

3. Temperature extremities



Extreme temperature conditions can also affect your battery’s health. We don’t really have to worry about icy conditions, but the summer’s heat should be on our radar. New batteries are better equipped to handle extreme temperatures, but older ones fare far worse.

4. One too many short drives

As we mentioned earlier, the alternator charges your battery up during the course of your drive. If you don’t use your car for long drives, it limits the alternator’s charging capabilities. In other words, too many short trips will affect your battery’s health on the long road.

5. The dreaded ‘parasitic draw’

Firstly, you can relax. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic angst, we’re not claiming there’s a new infection that only affects car batteries. The term’ parasitic draw’ refers to minor electrical abnormalities that occur when the car is turned off.

Yet again, we come back to the alternator and its behavior. Since it can’t power the battery when the car is turned off, some electrical issue could drain your battery while it’s turned off.

The best way to deal with a potential parasitic draw is to ensure you turn off any electrical unit in your car such as the headlights and cabin lights. You must also ensure that your glove compartment, your trunk, and all the doors are closed correctly, as they tend to use battery power in various ways.

6. Finally, your battery may just be old

You know the saying – nothing lasts forever. The same applies to your car battery. If you’re lucky, you can have a battery that lasts up to 5 years.

However, if your battery is reaching the last stages of its life, it can start acting up. If your battery dies quickly despite repeated jumpstarts, it’s time one-stop-shop.

