What are the Costs of Basement Waterproofing ?

Toronto, ON, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Winter is almost a memory and summer and sunny days will be on their way. However, once the snow melts where does all that water go? The rain will soon be upon homeowners in Toronto. It’s important to be rain-ready. DryShield Water Solutions, one of the top waterproofing contractors in Toronto are here to offer advice to make your home rain and winter-ready.

Basement waterproofing is one of the best services that Dryshield offers. With waterlogging being a persistent problem for homes, as much as 98%, in Toronto. It’s important to pick the right contractors for the job. However, what is the cost of waterproofing your home? Is the job going to be done right the first time or will you have to hire someone a second time to fix the previous contractors’ mistakes? The average cost of waterproofing a basement be anywhere between $1,500 and $7,500. Per square foot, the average cost sits around $3 – $12. However, many factors determine the total cost of waterproofing. Such as foundation cracks, water pipe leakage, or groundwater.

It’s best to get a professional inspection done of your house to understand the actual cause of the leaky basement. With Dryshield Water Solutions, you use their online tool cost calculator. As shown on their website, you can choose the problems you are having with your basement or foundation. Such as internal waterproofing, external waterproofing, or crack injections. From there you type in the necessary measurements or number of cracks and submit your information. Then someone would get ahold of you with an estimate as soon as possible.

At Dryshield homeowners have been satisfied with their work and haven’t been happier. This customer was more than pleased with Dryshields work

“From start to finish the team was professional, courteous, effective, and reliable. Jonathan and his associate Leo came by on two separate occasions to explain the job and give an estimate. They were very patient with all of our questions. The job began on the exact date we were promised, without delay”.

Basement waterproofing is a valuable home repair. There is no downside to getting it done.

As stated on their website Dryshield has been a 3-time winner with Homestars for the best of award for basement waterproofing. It is no surprise that homeowners have been trusting Dryshield for all their basement waterproofing requirements.

Currently, they have set the benchmarks for wet basement waterproofing services in the Toronto market for more than two and a half decades. DryShield has a rich page in the history of waterproofing services in Toronto. They are a company solely owned and run by Canadians and have strived and emerged as the front-runner in the industry, by their uncompromised quality of work and customer services, through all these years.

