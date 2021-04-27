New Talent Hollywood Actress and Singer; Adaeze Cornelia Anane has a crush on the Dashing Debonair Actor Tom Hiddleston

Los Angeles, USA, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Adaeze Cornelia Anane has yet to forget about her amazing time in New York City visiting and staying in a ritzy hotel in Times Square in year 2019 during the time of Tom Hiddles dating Zawe Ashton. Adaeze enjoyed sushi and riesling wine in the hotel restaurant.

During her stay, she filmed iAda Travels: Betrayal On Broadway, a travel show Documentary depicting her stay in New York, and the reason for her visit. It was rumored that the reason of her visit was just to see Betrayal although the true rendezvous she was after was to meet the Handsome Talented Debonair man that everyone was talking about.

She met Tom Hiddleston at the BernardJacob’s Theatre where she completely and secretly fell in love with him. He casually wished her a Happy 30th Birthday. While telling her she did not have to be nervous around him. Which made her more comfortable around him.

“I found him very charming,” The Young Actress described. “He was very profound in stature, as if he could make any girl or woman fall for him!”

Adaeze is currently single today and despite rumors she has not dated anyone since meeting Tom Hiddleston. She feels he is her ideal man and if they worked on a movie set together they would have a lot of star quality actor, actress, chemistry.

The strange thing is ever since meeting Tom Hiddleston, Adaeze Anane has become more beautiful. Her current picture in year 2021 is the featured image where she has red hair and Grey eyes up top of this article.

“It’s like he opened my inner Goddess” She stated quietly blushing to herself. “I don’t know how he did it.”