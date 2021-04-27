Ion Baton Rouge Offers Luxurious Off-Campus Housing Options

Ion Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they offer luxurious off-campus housing options for students attending Louisiana State University. Each unit provides a luxury feel with bright, clean designs and close proximity to the campus.Students who live at Ion Baton Rouge will have their choice of floor plans, including studio, one, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments. These apartments are ideal to share with friends or meet new people with the roommate matching service. Various additional options, such as penthouse apartments and parking garage spaces are available for an additional fee. All rent includes furniture, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer and access to all community amenities.

Ion Baton Rouge strives to make student living as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. The community offers an array of features, including a yoga garden, private courtyards, a zero-entry terrace pool, a rooftop pool, fitness center and much more. Regular social events held throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxurious off-campus apartments can find out more by visiting the Ion Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-230-9090.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending Louisiana State University. Located close to campus, students get all the convenience of easy campus access along with the luxurious features of living off campus. The apartments are based on a per person contract so there’s no concern over roommates who don’t pay their rent.

Company: Ion Baton Rouge
Address: 740 W Chimes Street
City: Baton Rouge
State: LA
Zip code: 70802
Telephone number: 1-225-230-9090

