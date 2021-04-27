Ion Baton Rouge Offers Luxurious Off-Campus Housing Options

Ion Baton Rouge strives to make student living as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. The community offers an array of features, including a yoga garden, private courtyards, a zero-entry terrace pool, a rooftop pool, fitness center and much more. Regular social events held throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxurious off-campus apartments can find out more by visiting the Ion Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-230-9090.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending Louisiana State University. Located close to campus, students get all the convenience of easy campus access along with the luxurious features of living off campus. The apartments are based on a per person contract so there’s no concern over roommates who don’t pay their rent.

