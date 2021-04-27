Android App Update for UPSC IAS, Civil Services and IPS Exams – Careerdost

New Delhi, India,2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Latest App Update for Android App – GK and Current Affairs – UPSC IAS (Civil Services) (Version: 2.1.10) for UPSC Civil Services Preparation, UPSC IAS and IPS exam aspirants and students and other competitive exams preparation has been launched on 24th April 2021.

This app helps you in the preparation of Civil Services Examination, UPSC, IAS and IPS Exams. The app provides you general knowledge and gk in english, study material, notes, mcq, question papers for UPSC, IAS and Civil Services exam preparation and current affairs 2021 in english.

WHAT’S NEW:

👉 ENABLED Night Mode and UI Changes.

👉 ADDED More PDF Resources.

👉 LATEST Test launched for students preparing for UPSC IAS, Civil Services and IPS exams.

👉 ADDED More Quiz for GK and Current Affairs – UPSC IAS (Civil Services).

👉 Exam Target Questions for UPSC IAS, SSC CGL and IBPS to crack exam easily.

👉 DOWNLOAD PDF’s and previous year solved question papers from a collection of over 500 PDF’s. FEATURES:

📕 POPULAR TEST categories are CSAT, Environment, Geography, Polity, General Studies and current affairs 2021 Test

📕 We have question papers and solved question papers of previous years and many more useful PDF resources. You can download them. Some of them are mentioned below.

👉 Civil Services and IAS Main Exam Question Papers 2020 and 2019:

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies 1

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies 2

UPSC IAS Mains Political Science and International Relations 1

UPSC IAS Mains Political Science and International Relations 2

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration 1

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration 2

UPSC IAS Mains Sociology 1

UPSC IAS Mains Sociology 2

UPSC IAS Mains English Literature 1 and 2

UPSC IAS Mains Hindi Literature 1 and 2

👉 More Useful PDF Resources (History):

Indus Valley Civilization (Harappan Civilization)

The Vedic Civilization

The Mauryan Empire

The Gupta Dynasty

The Chola Empire

The Pallava Dynasty

The Chalukya Dynasty

The Mughal Empire

The Maratha Empire

👉 More Useful PDF Resources (Political Science):

Basic Structure of Indian Constitution

Know about the Preamble and Salient Features of Indian Constitution

General Knowledge on Citizenship in India

Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties

Know about the Indian Federal System

GK on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

GK on Functions of Parliament

Know about the Constituent Assembly

The Union Council of Ministers

General Knowledge on the Directive Principles of State Policy

👉 More Useful PDF Resources (General Knowledge and GK):

General Knowledge for Countries, Capitals, Currencies, Languages and Religion

Important GK Questions in Hindi and English

General Knowledge for Important Days and Dates

GK on Indian Books and Authors

GK on World’s Best Seller Books

Amazing Facts on Animals and Places

Sobriquet of Indian Cities

General Knowledge on National Parks in India

General Knowledge on Indian National Highways

About United Nations Organizations

