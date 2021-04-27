Android App Update for UPSC IAS, Civil Services and IPS Exams – Careerdost

GK and Current Affairs for UPSC IAS, IPS and Civil Services Exam Preparation

Posted on 2021-04-27 by in Education, Internet & Online // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India,2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Latest App Update for Android App – GK and Current Affairs – UPSC IAS (Civil Services) (Version: 2.1.10) for UPSC Civil Services Preparation, UPSC IAS and IPS exam aspirants and students and other competitive exams preparation has been launched on 24th April 2021.

This app helps you in the preparation of Civil Services Examination, UPSC, IAS and IPS Exams. The app provides you general knowledge and gk in english, study material, notes, mcq, question papers for UPSC, IAS and Civil Services exam preparation and current affairs 2021 in english.

WHAT’S NEW:

👉 ENABLED Night Mode and UI Changes.
👉 ADDED More PDF Resources.
👉 LATEST Test launched for students preparing for UPSC IAS, Civil Services and IPS exams.
👉 ADDED More Quiz for GK and Current Affairs – UPSC IAS (Civil Services).
👉 Exam Target Questions for UPSC IAS, SSC CGL and IBPS to crack exam easily.
👉 DOWNLOAD PDF’s and previous year solved question papers from a collection of over 500 PDF’s.

FEATURES:

📕 POPULAR TEST categories are CSAT, Environment, Geography, Polity, General Studies and current affairs 2021 Test
📕 We have question papers and solved question papers of previous years and many more useful PDF resources. You can download them. Some of them are mentioned below.

👉 Civil Services and IAS Main Exam Question Papers 2020 and 2019:

UPSC IAS Mains General Studies 1
UPSC IAS Mains General Studies 2
UPSC IAS Mains Political Science and International Relations 1
UPSC IAS Mains Political Science and International Relations 2
UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration 1
UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration 2
UPSC IAS Mains Sociology 1
UPSC IAS Mains Sociology 2
UPSC IAS Mains English Literature 1 and 2
UPSC IAS Mains Hindi Literature 1 and 2

👉 More Useful PDF Resources (History):

Indus Valley Civilization (Harappan Civilization)
The Vedic Civilization
The Mauryan Empire
The Gupta Dynasty
The Chola Empire
The Pallava Dynasty
The Chalukya Dynasty
The Mughal Empire
The Maratha Empire

👉 More Useful PDF Resources (Political Science):

Basic Structure of Indian Constitution
Know about the Preamble and Salient Features of Indian Constitution
General Knowledge on Citizenship in India
Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties
Know about the Indian Federal System
GK on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
GK on Functions of Parliament
Know about the Constituent Assembly
The Union Council of Ministers
General Knowledge on the Directive Principles of State Policy

👉 More Useful PDF Resources (General Knowledge and GK):

General Knowledge for Countries, Capitals, Currencies, Languages and Religion
Important GK Questions in Hindi and English
General Knowledge for Important Days and Dates
GK on Indian Books and Authors
GK on World’s Best Seller Books
Amazing Facts on Animals and Places
Sobriquet of Indian Cities
General Knowledge on National Parks in India
General Knowledge on Indian National Highways
About United Nations Organizations

Popular categories:

Download Android App here: GK and Current Affairs – UPSC IAS (Civil Services)
Subscribe us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/careerdost

Website: Current Affairs in English and Hindi by Careerdost

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/careerdost.in/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/careerdost/
Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/careerdost/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/careerdost.in/

