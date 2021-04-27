New legendary Slovoed Dictionary from Paragon Software

FREIBURG, Germany, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Paragon Software Group, released the new legendary Slovoed Dictionary Collection for iOS and Android platforms. Slovoed Dictionary Collection offers top tier content from established international publishers, works offline, and has no ads.

Paragon Software is the leading provider of dictionary shells for leading publishers, including: Oxford, Cambridge, Duden, Collins, Dar Al-Elm Lil Malayin, PONS, Langenscheidt, and others. With extensive experience in dictionary shell development, Paragon Software updated the dictionary technology for the new launch of world-renowned Slovoed Dictionary.

Slovoed Dictionary Collection is suitable for language acquisition and crunching for exams, everyday situations, and professional translation. You can improve your written language skills and break through that tough language barrier.

By leveraging the Slovoed Dictionary Collection’s real-life word use examples, it’s easy to perfect your phrases in no time. Use the app to learn the meanings of new words, how words work in different contexts, and also to verify proper spelling. You can also search using various grammatical forms (for English, German, Spanish, and French languages).

Main advantages:

Simple word search with a clear and easy-to-use interface.

Sources are the best dictionaries from the leading international publishers.

Each word entry comes with carefully chosen translation examples in context.

What makes Slovoed Dictionary even more useful:

Flexible subscription options with a 2-day free trial.

An internal training program for memorizing new words.

Quick-access to words: save your favorite words in a list.

Advanced search options:

Full Text Search – search words across dictionary entries, including use examples and idioms.

Use templates to search with wildcards when you are unsure of a word’s spelling. Replace the letters you doubt with ‘*’ and ‘?’ symbols, then tap Search.

Cross-references for words. Tap any word in an entry to find out its translation.

Slovoed Dictionary Collection App supports iOS version 11 and higher and Android 5.1 and above.

About Paragon Software

Since 1994, Paragon Software has been delivering reliable software products and technology solutions to help every day users, IT professionals, and businesses keep data healthy and safe. We offer file systems and storage management, deployment, and migration of heterogeneous appliances and systems, data protection, business continuity, and disaster recovery for hybrid environments. Our global business partners include AJA, Asus, QNAP, Western Digital, and many others.

***

If you would like more information about this topic, please email egor.chicherin@paragon-software.com.