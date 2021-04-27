Thane, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Formed in 2016, today Sagar Tutorials and Trifecta Career Counselling is one of the leading educational institutes & Councilors in Thane. Dedicated to advancing in the coaching profession by setting high professional standards, providing high standard education to students. Sagar Tutorials define learning as partnering with students in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and learning potential. Today, hundreds of experienced, highly qualified, and trained teachers use Technology Aided Teaching techniques, result-oriented methodologies, and a personalized guidance approach to bring out the best in students and achieve outstanding results.

We are a premium education institute for CBSE, ICSE, and International Board for School Section: 8th to 10th and Science Section 11th to 12th.

The structured program grooms students to think like winners.

Learning with Sagar Tutorials- How it works?

● Sagar Tutorials designs the course keeping in mind the requirements of the students appearing for their first critical board exam. The course intends to build from basic to advanced levels of coaching through conceptual clarity.

● Students get personal attention, guidance, & counseling from their mentors.

● Weekly Parent-Teacher meeting for keeping parents in a loop about the progress of their child.

● Regular evaluation through weekly, monthly tests & worksheets

● Unlimited Doubt Solving session on a personal level

● We not just prepare them for their boards but counsel them for their future study goals

● We focus on building their overall confidence

● We are an ISO 9001 certified institute with expertise in education services for VIIth to XIIth CBSE and ICSE boards.

● We are also a Globally certified career counseling body.