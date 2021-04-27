Rapid usage of LED lightings at amusement parks,stadiums, increase demand for led floodlight drivers market

LED Floodlight Drivers Market: Introduction

LED floodlights are used in sports stadiums, community halls, and to decorate an exterior of the building. The floodlight drivers are also used in multiple applications, such as retail outlets, street lights and many more. The basic functionality of an LED floodlight is to emit light when an electric current is passed through its semiconductor material.

But, there can be damages to the LED floodlights due to the type of current or voltage passed through it. LED floodlight drivers prevent the damage to LEDs by regulating the forward voltage of the LED which changed with temperature, avoiding thermal runaway while delivering a constant current to the LED.

LED floodlight drivers also helped to compliment the energy star rating which leads to energy conservation. LED floodlight drivers provide better longevity, reliability and efficiency to the LED lightings.

The LED floodlights are used to enhance the power of LEDs used in it, to deliver more bright and focused light. LED floodlights are made up of aluminum, LEDs, and other electronic items.

LED Floodlight Drivers Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the LED floodlight drivers market is the penetration of LED lightings all round the world, which leads to an increase in the demand for LED floodlight drivers for efficient lighting.

This increase in the usage of LED lightings at locations like amusement parks, stadiums, and such other applications has increased in recent times, and is increasing the demand for LED floodlight drivers, as these applications require efficient lighting.

Another driver for the LED floodlight drivers market is the easy availability of these drivers due to many local players in each region, and LEDs being energy efficient, which saves the cost of electricity consumption.

Nowadays, many automotive companies provide LED floodlights in vehicles. LED floodlights are mostly used in cars, trucks, and many other vehicles.

The restraint for LED floodlight drivers market is that there are still areas in the developing region where the traditional lamps, CFLs and such other lighting methods are used the most and LEDs being on a little expensive side, are not considered for purchase as compared to the traditional lightings.

This acts as a restraint for the LED floodlight drivers market as when the LEDs are not being purchased in these areas, there would be no demand for LED floodlight drivers in these areas and collectively this acts as a restraint for the market.

LED Floodlight Drivers Market: Segmentation

The LED Floodlight Drivers market can be segmented on the basis of supply type, application, and region.

On the basis of supply type, the LED Floodlight Drivers market can be divided into;

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

On the basis of application, the LED Floodlight Drivers market can be segmented into;

Automobile and transportation

Residential lighting

Sports stadiums

Community Halls

Parks

Others

LED Floodlight Drivers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of LED Floodlight Drivers market are: Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor, General Electric Company, Cree, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., AC Electronics, Atmel Corporation, Harvard Technology Ltd., and Others.

LED Floodlight Drivers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, LED floodlight drivers market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Among various regions, Greater China and India are seen to be the largest market, and Japan is seen to be an emerging market due to increasing penetration of LED floodlights in the automotive, transportation, and building & construction industries.

Production and use of LED floodlight in Greater China is the highest, and urbanization of infrastructure is expected to propel the demand for lighting products in Greater China.

The MEA region is seeing a lot of movement for the LED floodlight drivers market with Qatar and UAE hosting events like World Cup and Expo 2020 respectively. In terms of value, the North America region is seen to be leading, followed by China and Asia Pacific excluding Japan with countries of Greater China, U.S., and India witnessing a significant market share.

