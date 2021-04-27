Coffee Beans Market Vendor Landscape, Growth Driver Analysis, Variables, Trends and Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Coffee Beans Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global coffee beans market size is projected to reach USD 42.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast duration. The increasing consumption of coffee owing to its health benefits along with rise in number of cafes and coffee outlets in emerging countries such as China and India are driving market growth. The demand for coffee is rising among consumers of different age groups, especially youngsters, which, in turn, supplementing the coffee bean market growth.

Key Players:

Death Wish Coffee

Kicking Horse Whole Beans

The Coffee Beans Co.

La Colombe Corsica Blend

Illycaff S.p.A

Luigi Lavazza S.P.A

Coffee Beans International, Inc.

Peets Coffee & Tea, Inc.

La Colombe Torrefaction

Growth Drivers:

Coffee is highly preferred by youngsters in countries like China and India. Due to higher demand, a number of retailers are entering the market. In India, around 1400 cafes are registered while China has around 1500 outlets of Starbucks. Thus, rising number of cafes and coffee outlet is expected to boost the demand for arabica and robusta beans over the period.

There is a shift in preference of customers towards healthy products which is predicted to increase the demand for this segment. The coffee beans help to improve the immune system and prevent diseases like skin cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Robusta has 2.7% caffeine content while arabica has 1.5%. The presence of caffeine content fuels the demand for coffee beans. Moreover, demand for arabica is higher compared to that of robusta owing to nearly60% of lipid content, higher acidity adding flavors to the beans and a pleasant smell. Arabica holds 60% share of the total coffee cultivation, in which Brazil is one of the major producers globally.

Product Outlook:

Arabica

Robusta

Arabica accounted for 61.2% share becoming the largest segment of the global revenue in 2018 due to its sweeter taste and less caffeine content. Market penetration of outlets along with applications of arabica beans in nuts, caramels, and chocolates is supposed to have a favorable impact on the demand for coffee.

Robusta is supposed to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period owing to its chocolaty flavor and strong taste with a pleasant smell. The presence of caffeine content which stimulates the brain and makes the body active has driven the segment further.

The coffee beans contain antioxidants that work as natural anti-inflammatory agents. Furthermore, they promote weight loss and help reduce the risk of diseases like Gallbladder stones, and Alzheimer’s.

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Regional Insights:

North America was the largest market accounting for 29.2% market share in 2018, owing to rising consumption coupled with increasing number of coffee vending machines at airports, offices, railway stations, and many other places in Canada and the U.S.

MEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%, thus becoming the fastest expanding market over the forecast period. Market penetration of pharmaceutical companies like Allergan and Novartis in the region is predicted to drive the coffee bean market. Asia Pacific is predicted to register a steady growth owing to a rise in disposable income along with the consumption of coffee. The demand among youth catered with the number of outlets is seen as an opportunity for this region.

