Hydration Belt Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

The global Hydration Belt Market size is projected to reach USD 52.3 million by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast duration. The rising demand for these products as hydrating agents among sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts is predicted to be the driving factor for the segment.

Moreover, the increasing awareness towards fitness through exercise and physical activities is fueling the market growth. Trainers and coaches emphasize on keeping the body hydrated during physical activities. Dehydration can have a negative impact on muscle function, body temperature, and the cardiovascular system. A normal individual is expected to consume 3 to 8 liquid ounces every 20 minutes.

The number of fitness campaigns by gym trainers and fitness bloggers has created awareness among the individuals about overall well-being. For example, Classpass health club noted that 82% of the population showcases an interest in the treadmills. To encourage further, fitness clubs are now focusing on conducting wellness festivals to attract a large number of people for physical activities. This will result in higher demand for hydration belts.

Key players in the hydration belt market are URPOWER, FITLETIC, Nathan Sports, Adalid Gear, Salomon S.A.S., Ultimate Direction, CamelBak, FFITTECH, Implus LLC, Osprey Packs, Inc., and Amphipod Inc. These companies are focusing on various strategic initiatives, such as new product development, the introduction of the custom-made product and merger & acquisition, to strengthen their dominance in the market.

For example, USWE Sports launched a cycling hydration waist pack named Zulu, in July 2018. The bag is square-shaped weighing 215 grams and has enough space of 1.2 liters for huge bladders. Its heat reflecting property prevents from making the materials of the bladder hot. Moreover, it has an inbuilt magnetic clip, making drinking easier for the recipient.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on product, without bottle products valued at 70.4% global revenue shares in 2018.

Among different forms, soft flasks is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. These are lightweight and convenient for the customers.

By protective medium, insulating products are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% for the period of 2019 to 2025.

By capacity, single bottle products occupied 45% of the market share, in 2018.

Online channel is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

