Watermelon Seeds Market Application, Regional Movement Breakdown, Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

The global Watermelon Seeds Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global watermelon seeds market size is projected to attain USD 751.0 million by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025. Rising incidences of serious health issues such as coronary heart diseases, obesity, and others due to lack of physical activity in lifestyles of people and poor eating habits are the factors expected to drive the demand for watermelon seeds.

Key Players:

Bayers

Vilmorin & Cie

Syngenta

Origene Seed

Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Rizwan Seed Company

Qiaqia Food

Tokita Seed

Emerald Seed

Hazera

Growth Drivers:

Rising incidences of coronary heart disease among large number of consumers due to heavy consumption of junk food and poor eating habits are the factors expected to proliferate the demand for watermelon seeds over the forecast period, 2019-2025.

Watermelon seeds are rich in vitamins, omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids, amino acids, and proteins. Moreover, the consumption of these seeds helps in preventing asthma, fluctuation in blood pressure, overcomes constipation & digestion problems and nourishes the skin.

Type Outlook:

Raw

Roasted

Dried

The raw seeds segment held the largest share, in 2018. Raw seeds can be used as a substitute for fat in the majority of food products. This property is expected to boost the application of raw watermelon seeds in most of the food industries. Nowadays, consumers demand for low-calorie and low-fat snacks such as cookies, bread, and wafers. Raw seeds are widely used in such products. Therefore, this factor is expected to drive the demand for the product from 2019 to 2025. The roasted seeds segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is anticipated due to rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of this product.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

The offline segment held the largest global market share, in 2018. A wide range of products of different brands is easily available. Moreover, offline channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores and, others offer products at discounted prices. These factors are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

The online distribution channel segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. Rising penetration of e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart and increasing number of smartphone and internet users are some of the factors expected to boost product sales through online channels.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest market share, in 2018 and is anticipated to further grow significantly over the forecast period. Presence of key players and increasing number of vegan populations in U.S. has made the country a prominent consumer of watermelon seeds in the regional market.

Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns about health-related issues such as obesity and heart diseases, rising disposable income, and enhanced living standards in the region. Moreover, rising penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms in the region is anticipated to drive regional sales of watermelon seeds.

