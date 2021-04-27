Fluorochemicals Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fluorochemicals Market is expected to reach USD 31.21 billion by 2024. Growing setting up of HVAC arrangements in industrialized and automobile divisions is projected to increase use of refrigerants and accordingly expected to trigger the demand for fluorochemicals in the near future. The fluorochemicals industry is estimated to touch 5398.2 kilo tons by the completion of the prediction period, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2014 to 2024.

Growth in demand for cooling systems and refrigeration in housing and industrialized division owing to modifications in standard of living and progress in the necessity of refrigeration for the storing of foodstuff products will expand the scope of the fluorochemicals market. Greater confrontation to carbon-based acids, bases and dilutors, presented by fluorochemicals are projected to be critical for increasing demand in the applications such as building construction, electronics and automobile, above the prediction period. Yet, there is a reliable risk from ammonia by way of a substitute creation, due to its low-slung price.

Fluorochemical Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Fluorocarbons

HCFC

HFC and others

Fluoropolymers

Inorganics and Specialties

The subdivision of Fluorocarbons ruled the market. It grabbed more than 50% stake of the international demand during the year 2013. It is projected to drop the stake to inorganic and polymer equivalents due to the strict rules in U.S.A and Canada to eliminate HCFC and CFC combinations from the usage.

Fluorochemical Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Refrigeration

Aluminum Production

Blowing Agents

Components and others

The subdivision of Refrigerant applications ruled the international market for fluorochemicals. It was responsible for more than 40% stake of the general capacity during the year 2013. Growing significance of unpolluted air arrangements in manufacturing business together with growing setting up of HVAC arrangements in automobiles is projected to drive the progress of the business in the nearby future.

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Pelchem, Honeywell, Asahi Glass, Daikin, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Dongyue, Arkema, Solvay SA, and DuPont Inc.

Fluorochemical Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

