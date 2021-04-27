Latex Pillow Market Top Companies Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking & Global Demand

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Latex Pillow Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global latex pillow market size is projected to touch USD 387.42 million by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% through the forecast period of, 2019 to 2025. Increasing number of cases for cervical spondylosis due to sluggish lifestyle is driving the product demand. Additionally, demand for exclusive lifestyle products is propelling the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Sleep on Latex

Simmons Bedding Company LLC.

Sealy Corporation

Serta

Talalay Global

Shevick Sales Corp.

United Pillow Manufacturing, Inc.

Sleep Artisan

DeRUCCI International Holdings Limited

Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Co. LLC

Growth Drivers:

Increasing number of cases of joint pain, spinal misalignment, neck pain and backache issues are proliferating the demand for high-quality pillows, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, around 20.3% population across the globe suffered from neck pain. Latex pillows help in easing the pain and are recommended by therapists, chiropractors and osteopaths for people suffering from back problems as these pillows are naturally elastic in nature and aid proper alignment of the spine. Additionally, these pillows help reducing accumulation of microbes and dust mites that may cause allergies. In 2018, blended mix segment dominated the market.

Type Outlook:

Blended Mix Latex

Natural Latex

Synthetic Latex

The product category of blended mix latex dominated the global latex pillow market, in 2018 with over 45% of market share. These pillows are produced by blending in natural Talalay with synthetic latex. This combination increases the longevity of the product and curtails chemically infused production. Blended latex pillows are produced from a combination of cotton, rayon, poly fil, and synthetic as using a blend of various materials helps in cutting down cost incurred in manufacturing 100% natural latex pillows.

For example, latex pillow made up of shredded latex and poly fil are manufactured by Essence of Bamboo. This combination of shredded latex and poly fil helps in retaining the softness and bounce for a longer duration and also improves the airflow of the product. Natural latex segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Increasing use of natural and eco-friendly products that has very low impact on the environment is driving the growth of this segment. Continuous innovation of products is also propelling the product demand.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market globally, in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing construction of residential building in the region. Increasing importance and awareness regarding usage of natural products are expected to propel the product demand. Further, presence of leading manufacturers like Talalay Global, United Pillow Manufacturing, Inc., Sleep Artisan and Shevick Sales Corp. is anticipated to propel the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Rapid rate of urbanization in growing economies like India, Indonesia and China is driving the demand for home furniture including bedding products, which is likely to propel the market growth in this region. Growing health-care and hospitality industries is also driving the market growth. Additionally, rising disposable income of consumers and improved living standards are some other factors contributing in driving the product demand.

