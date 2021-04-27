Folic Acid Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Folic Acid Market size is expected to value at USD 466.2 million by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand of vitamin B9 and its capability to reduce the risk associated with congenital disabilities in infants. Vitamin B9 or folic acid acts as a natural source of vital supplement, which is highly required during the pregnancy.

The recent technological advancement in the pharmaceutical & medicine sector has led to development of high-quality folic acid tablets that are widely consumed by pregnant women. In addition, folic acid helps to curb congenital disabilities such as neural tube defects (NTDs/) in infants, thus driving the growth of folic acid industry, in the recent years. Globally, the folic acid market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Folic Acid Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/folic-acid-market/request-sample

Folic acids or vitamin B9 is a water-soluble vitamin that is vital for production of red blood cells, insufficiency of folic acid, particularly among pregnant women leads to anemia. In addition, folic acid is an essential ingredient for the normal body growth and development. Folic acid helps during production of genetic substances such as DNA and RNA and aids while performing several other bodily functions. These factors are anticipated to drive market growth of folic acid industry over the forecast period.

Regular consummation of folic acid or vitamin B9 tablets helps to limit risk factor associate with birth defects such as spin a bifida. The current advancement in medicine sector has led to development of vitamin B9 dietary supplements with no health side effects. Increasing production of folic acid or vitamin B9 supplements in the Asia Pacific region owing to its high-end demand and increasing recommendation by various healthcare professional, doctors and physicians are expected to foster market expansion for the market of folic acid in the upcoming years.

China is one of the main manufacturer of folic acid in the Asia Pacific region. However, stringent laws and regulation by local government and implementation of the Environmental Protection Law are anticipated to hamper overall production in the Chinese market, thus complementing to the global supply squeeze and cost increments. Such factors are leading to market decline in the recent years. Yet, integration of vitamin B9 powder in various food grains and pulses, and increasing folic acid food fortification as a compulsion in developed economies such as the U.S., New Zealand, UK, and Australia are estimated to stimulate market growth over the next seven years.

The key players in the folic acid industry are BASF Co., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medicamen Biotech Ltd., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DSM N.V., and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Access Folic Acid Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/folic-acid-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Folic Acid market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Folic Acid market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com