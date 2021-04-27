Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market worth $4.1 billion by 2026 – Increasing government funding for research

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cell lysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Factors Driving the Market Growth:

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321

Consumables accounted for the larger share of the cell lysis market in 2020

Based on the product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the larger share of the cell lysis market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to repeated purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research.

By cell type, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the cell type, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cell, microbial cell and other cell. The mammalian cell segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing investments in research activities to develop new disease treatments and industrial applications are major driving factors for this market.

Research laboratories and institutes are the largest end-users of the cell lysis market

Based on end-users, the cell lysis market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research laboratories & institutes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing number of rising government funding for cell-based research.

North America dominates the global cell lysis market

The cell lysis market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the Growing stem cell and cancer research activities and the expanding biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries

Leading Players of Market:

The major players in the cell lysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands).