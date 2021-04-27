Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Trends – Industry Report 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is projected to reach USD 35.0 million by 2023 from USD 18.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.6%.The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing number of initiatives to increase the awareness about artificial tendons and ligaments, increasing research activities on artificial tendons and ligaments, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, benefits of artificial tendons and ligaments, and the issues related to the use of orthobiologics.

Research Methodology

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global artificial tendons industry and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, National Institutes of Health (US), Australian Orthotic Prosthetic Association, US National Library of Medicine, European Society Of Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery & Arthroscopy (ESSKA), British Association For Surgery Of The Knee (BASK), Public Health Agency of Canada, French Society of Arthroscopy, General Administration of Sports of China, Japan Sport Council (JSC), The Indonesian Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy (IOSSMA), Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC), Hong Kong Sports Institute, Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), Australian Physiotherapy Association, National Sports Institute of Malaysia (NSI), Asia Pacific Arthroplasty Association, directories, industry journals, databases, press releases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

The artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented on the basis of application and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries, and other injuries (spine and hip injuries).

Knee injuries to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

The artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented on the basis of application into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries, and other injuries (spine and hip injuries). In 2018, the knee injuries segment is expected to register the largest share of the global market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing public participation in sports and athletic activities, increasing awareness, and the benefits of artificial tendons and ligaments.

Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The artificial tendons and ligaments market for Europe is driven by the increasing number of government initiatives to encourage sports; growing number of conferences, meetings, symposia, and workshops to showcase the latest sports technologies in the UK; increasing sports-related injuries; rising cases of knee replacements; the growing medical devices industry; minimal out-of-pocket expenditure for medical devices; agreements between organizations, universities, and companies in Germany; presence of key players in Europe; increasing aging population; growing initiatives to increase the awareness about artificial tendons and ligaments in France; improving healthcare structure in Russia; and rising medical tourism in Turkey.

The key players in the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are LARS (France), Neoligaments (UK), Cousin Biotech (France), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), FX Solutions (France), Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech (China), and Mathys AG Bettlach (Switzerland).

