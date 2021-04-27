Trace Minerals in Feed Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —The global Trace minerals in feed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 472 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 608 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Factors such increase in the production of compound feed, an increase in demand for animal protein in the human diet, the growing importance of animal nutrition in livestock production has driven the market for trace minerals into further growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Trace minerals in feed Market:

COVID-19 impact on the feed consumption has directed affected the consumption of meat and livestock products and byproducts, such as milk, eggs. This is majorly due to feed supply shortages as a result of the shutdown of many facilities and completed lockdown in the majority of the important countries.

Moreover, there is an increased skepticism among consumers towards the consumption of poultry products due to the scare of the virus (COVID-19) getting transmitted to humans through the consumption. This has reduced the demand for animal feed in the global market.

However, trace minerals such as zinc are extremely essential in the diet of animals as well as humans to ensure optimum health. Zinc works as an antiviral agent by preventing the replication of RNA viruses. It does this by inhibiting RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP), an enzyme that causes the replication of RNA viruses, like the coronavirus or many others that are known to affect livestock and poultry. In addition to zinc, the trace minerals selenium, copper, and manganese are required by the body and play a role in the adaptive and innate immune functions of animals.

Opportunity: Increase in the bioavailability of trace minerals

Bioavailability refers to the proportion of nutrients in food products, which are absorbed and utilized by the body of animals. In addition, utilization is the process of transportation, cellular assimilation, and conversion to a biologically active form. With the permissible limits being imposed on the use of trace elements in feed to reduce environmental risks, livestock farmers have not been able to improve feed conversion efficiency in livestock without providing a higher dosage of mineral supplements, as these elements are not easily absorbed by the digestive systems of animals. However, high demand is expected from unorganized livestock farmers and cooperative societies in developing countries. Therefore, manufacturers are developing techniques to supply these inorganic trace elements in organic forms, which would increase the bioavailability of these compounds and improve the productivity of livestock. The most commonly available trace elements in the organic form include copper, zinc, selenium, and chromium. The awareness about the benefits of organic mineral chelates among farmers is essential to bring a significant shift in the market demand for mineral supplements.

The dry segment of the trace minerals in feed market is projected to account for the largest share,

By form, the dry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. This is because the trace mineral products in the dry form are able to sustain climatic conditions and have higher stability. Moreover, the hygienic supply of these ingredients and the feeding system are comparatively easy to manage.

Apart from the convenience of using dry mineral additives, there are other factors that have increased usage of chelated trace minerals in dry form among feed manufacturers, such as low bulk weight, storage, transport, relatively high stability, high production capacity, and low manufacturing cost. Mostly, dry powders have low moisture content, thus, reducing the rate of quality degradation. Hence, dry powders can be stored for a longer time than other forms of products. However, the liquid form is witnessing at a comparatively fast rate, as it helps to deliver minerals consistently, which is optimal for the nutritional requirements of livestock.

Europe is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the global Trace minerals in feed market

The European market is one of the largest consumers of trace minerals in feed and is growing at a moderate rate. The wide-scale use of trace minerals in European animal nutrition is attributed to the European Commission’s focus on reducing input costs and enhancing animal health in the early stages of growth. The use of trace minerals in animal nutrition depends on factors such as cost-effectiveness, availability, policies, and regulations. Favorable conditions, such as rules pertaining to the use of feed materials, requirements for feed hygiene, and regulations pertaining to undesirable substances in feed set by the European Commission, have had a positive impact on the feed industry, which is projected to drive the growth of the trace minerals in feed market in Europe.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the Trace minerals in feed market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Cargill, Incorporated (US), (US), BASF SE (Germany), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd (China), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Alltech (US), Zinpro (US), Orffa (Netherlands), Novus International (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand, Inc. (Canada), Virbac (France), Global Animal Nutrition (US), Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh & Co. KGAA (Germany), Biochem Zusatzstoffe (Germany), Veterinary Professional Services Ltd. (Vetpro) (New Zealand), Chemlock Nutrition Corporation (US), dr. eckel animal nutrition gmbh & co.kG (Germany), Vetline (India), Green Mountain Nutritional Services Inc. (US), Biorigin (Brazil), Tanke (China), JH Biotech, Inc. (US), QualiTech, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments: