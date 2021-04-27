Food Enzymes Market to See Major Growth by 2023

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —The food enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018, to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2023. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023. Some of the major factors driving the market are demand for improved food quality, increasing demand for processed food, and growing awareness about healthy and nutritional food. Moreover, high reaction specificity, the demand for environment-friendly manufacturing processes, and improved quality of processed food are a few other reasons that has driven the overall market demand for this market. The major restraining factors for the global market include changing legislation and lack of consistency in safety regulations.

High reaction specificity of enzymes is driving the overall market

The use of enzymes in the food & beverage processing industry ensures the selective analysis of specific food constituents so that the time and costs can be reduced. Conventional use of chemicals requires time-consuming separation techniques, which affect an organization’s budget. Enzymes are biocatalysts that bind substrates into their active sites in a compact and highly specific orientation, which guarantees that, of the many thermodynamically feasible reactions that can occur in the process, only a particular one is accelerated. This high reaction specificity of food enzymes also eliminates the possibility of undesired side reactions, which can compromise the safety of end products, which is ultimately for human consumption.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=800

Restricted temperature and PH operational range is a restraint for market growth.

The action of food enzymes is largely influenced by the surrounding environmental conditions. A decrease in temperature causes the reaction rate to drop drastically, while thermal agitation denatures the food enzyme (deteriorates the food enzyme structure), thereby making it non-functional. Varying the pH outside the operational range of the food enzyme also reduces the enzyme activity, and can ultimately lead to permanent denaturation. Food enzyme manufacturers are striving to produce enzymes that can operate in a wide temperature and pH range; however, there is still a long way to go if enzyme use has to be universally implemented in all food & beverage manufacturing processes.

The liquid segment by formulation is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Food enzymes in the liquid formulation are generally less stable than solids, though they have greater activity and better functionality. The liquid formulation of enzymes is supplied as a liquid solution, which is sprayed on the pellets. This type of formulation is easy to handle and is thus growing in demand globally. However, it is subject to spillage or splashing; is unstable; is sensitive to rapid attacks by other ingredients; and is susceptible to physical and chemical degradation.

The Food Enzymes Market To Record the Fastest Growth in Asia Pacific Throughout 2023

In parallel to the growing population in various countries of Asia Pacific, the demand for different food products is projected to remain high. As manufacturers focus on catering to the increasing demand from consumers for high-quality food products in a shorter period, the market for food enzymes is projected to increase in this region over the coming years. In addition, rising awareness about the benefits of food enzymes is widening lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers. On account of these factors, the market is projected to record the fastest growth in the region during the forecast period.

Leading players in the food enzymes market focus on adopting strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and expansions to improve their presence in the market. Some of the key players identified in the market include Associated British Foods (UK), Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=800

Overall, the food enzymes market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for food products in retail outlets, manufacturers are focusing on utilizing feed additives to shorten the production time and offer premium-quality products. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the market significantly.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report: