Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million – Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast“, the bone cement market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Factors driving the growth of this market include growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of sports injuries, rising number of road accidents, and increasing developments in the regenerative medicines field.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Row)

To identify micro markets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and sub segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Bone Cement and Glue Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on type, segmented into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of bone cements during orthopedic surgeries.

By application, the bone glue market is classified into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global glue market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for bone cement and glue in knee, hip, and shoulder arthroplasty procedures around the globe.

On the basis of end user, the bone cement market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone glue market. Growth in the number of hospitals coupled with increasing number of hospitals in-patient-based orthopedic surgeries are major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).