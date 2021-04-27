Lentein Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Global Lentein Market Overview

Lentein is a revolutionary new plant that offers incredible nutritional profile. Lentein contains about 65% of crude protein, with super amino acid profile, which is higher than any other plant. Lentein is grown on an aqua farm and slightly processed into protein powder.

This incredible plant has the capability to positively impact both the world’s food supply and person’s nutrition need. Lentein contains around 65% of concentrated high-quality plant protein, and it is rich in nutrients, vitamins and micronutrients. Moreover, in August 2018, Parabel USA incorporated one of the prominent producer and supplier of plant-based protein ingredients, which announced that the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) issued a GRAS (Generally recognized as safe) approval letter for its Lentein plant protein.

FDA also mention that lentein could be considered as a food additive in the forecast period for various application, which requires producing companies to file a petition. The high acquiescent water lentil doubles its biomass in 23 to 35 hours and can be harvested every day. Giant companies such as Parabel USA Inc, is increasing their production facilities in South America and East Africa. Lentein is non-GMO, lactose-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sugar-free, meat-free and minimally-processed, which makes it a perfect supplement for the growing population in the future.

Global Lentein Market is Likely to Register an Average Higher-digit CAGR over Forecast Period

The global market of lentein is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its two primary end-use industries including food and beverage and animal feed industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market for lentein in 2018. Europe and APEJ region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of lentein. Countries including the U.S., China and Japan are expected to witness a significant market share of lentein due to producing companies and research facilities for lentein, which are concentrated in these countries.

Increasing Demand for Lentein Among Consumers

Globally, veganism is on the rise, and around seven percent of the U.S. population is recognized as vegan. Nowadays, meat products and meat consumptions are declining among European and American population owing to negative environmental effect and various health issues. Globally, consumers are leaving meat products from their daily diets and looking for plant-based meat alternatives and protein powder.

Furthermore, the high nutrimental value of plant-based protein, emerging economies and ethical reason, the demand for lentein is significantly increasing. However, the existence of substitutes, such as algae supplements is likely to hinder the lentein market from growing in the forecast period. Many prominent companies are using lentein in beverages, bars and snacks owing to its health benefits. North America is the leading region in terms of growth and demand for lentein plant protein, owing to the growth of vegan population in the region.

Global Lentein Market Segmentation

The lentein market can be segmented into end-use industry, packaging type and sales channel. By the end-use industry, the global lentein market can be categorized into food and beverage and animal feed industry. The global lentein market can be segmented by its packaging type such as P.E.T. Jars, cartons, tetra packs and others. By sales channel, the lentein market can be segmented into departmental stores, convenience stores, specialty stores and online retail. The global lentein market can be segmented on the basis of region as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Emerging Countries.

Global Lentein Key Market Players

The global market for lentein comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advance form on lentein mainly for food and beverage products. Some key market participants are Cargill, Incorporated, Parabel USA Inc,, Vegan Proteins, Barentz International BV, Kerry Group plc, Lentein and other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the lentein market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for lentein. The research report provides analysis and information according to lentein market segmented into end use industry, packaging type, and sales channel.

