Market of Processed Meat is expected to revive in short term and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2030

The consumption of meat has grown multifold with fast food consumption. However, COVID-19 outbreak has affected the demand for processed meat owing to bottlenecks in the supply chain and hurdles in production. Companies like Smithfield Farms and JBS USA have closed their operations in processing plants owing to the positive cases of COVID-19 found among their employees.

However, the market is anticipated to regain traction post pandemic with safety guidelines instituted at facilities. The market is expected to witness modest growth at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2030, with demand is projected to revive during the third quarter of 2020.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2360

Beef Segment to Showcase Bullish Trend during Forecast Period

Beef consumption is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the processed meat market, growing 2X during the forecasted period. In North America, beef consumption is set to account for nearly 40% of the total processed meat consumption. Processed beef is highly preferred as a snack in the form of sausages and beef jerky. The market trends suggest that the demand for processed beef snacks during to the COVID-19 will be moderately impacted owing to the limited shelf life of the products.

Key Takeaways of Processed Meat Market:

The demand for processed meat is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2020-2030 owing to its higher shelf life.

The organic processed meat segment is expected to grow nearly 3X during 2020-2030.

Pork processed meat is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecasted period owing to high consumption from regions like Europe and APEJ. However, sheep processed meat is expected to grow 2X through 2030.

Europe comprises nearly 40% of the processed meat demand owing to the growth of HoReCa in the region. However, North America has an absolute $ opportunity of nearly 28 Bn in the processed meat market.

“The market in APEJ is expected to be more lucrative owing to the proliferating food trends and recent ban on wet market by China who is one of the most significant consumers in the region.” says Fact.MR analyst.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2360

Key players to Focus on Product Portfolio Expansion

The market is partially fragmented with key players holding a small portion of the market. The unorganized sector forms a major part of the processed meat market. Hence, to retain their market share the players are focusing on product launches. For instance; in April 2020, Applegate a plant based food brand of Hormel Brands launched new blended meat and vegetable burgers. In January 2020, Impossible Foods announced a test launch of meatless pork and sausage that will be tested in selected Burger King Restaurants.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Global Processed meat Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for processed meat, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The processed meat market report discloses compelling insights into the demand for processed meat based on product type (beef, pork, poultry meat and sheep meat), form (fresh or chilled, frozen and shelf stable), nature (organic and conventional), buyer type (food processor & manufactures, HoReCa and household & residential buyers) and sales channel: (traditional grocery stores, supermarket/hypermarket, internet retailing, convenient store/forecourt retailers, discounters and other sales channels) across 8 key regions and 22 + countries.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2360/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583