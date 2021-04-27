Propyl Isovalerate Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2028

Global Propyl Isovalerate Market Overview

It has a fruity flavor and odor. Propyl isovalerate used in perfumery and as a food additive. Propyl isovalerate is a crucial ingredient mainly used as a flavor enhancer in processed food. The propyl isovalerate naturally occurs in many fruits, albeit at lower concentrations. Moreover, propyl isovalerate is used in majority of alcoholic beverages, which is boosting its demand during the forecast period.

Majority of manufacturers are also using propyl isovalerate as a solvent in perfumery products, and as a plasticizer for cellulose. Researchers and manufacturers have the opportunity to increase end use of propyl isovalerate by reacting ethanol and butyric acid for further amalgamation.

Excess consumption of propyl isovalerate can lead to a severe health issue, including diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The demand for propyl isovalerate is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the growth of its parent industries, including food and cosmetics.

Global propyl isovalerate market is likely to register a lower-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of propyl isovalerate is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with a lower-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. APEJ dominated the global market for propyl isovalerate in 2018. Europe and North America region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of propyl isovalerate. Countries including China, the U.S. and Germany are expected to witness a significant market share of propyl isovalerate due to manufacturing companies and research facilities for propyl isovalerate are concentrated in these countries.

Increasing demand for propyl isovalerate in cosmetic industry

Propyl isovalerate acts as a thicker and stabilizer, many prominent companies, such as Symrise and CP Kelco, are using propyl isovalerate in their cosmetic product. Owing to its fragrance and sweet odor, the demand for propyl isovalerate is expected to boost in the forecast period. Propyl isovalerate can also be used as a skin care (facial cleansing, facial care, body care, baby care) agent.

Further, research efforts are essential for understanding the interaction of propyl isovalerate with other food ingredients throughout processing and a comprehensive analysis of the final product properties. FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) and WHO (World Health Organization) have approved the use of propyl isovalerate as food indigent and cosmetic additive.

Global propyl isovalerate market segmentation

The global propyl isovalerate market can be segmented into nature, application and packaging type. By nature, the global propyl isovalerate market can be categorized into inorganic and organic. The global propyl isovalerate market can be segmented by its application, such as food supplement, food ingredients and skin care. In packaging type segment, the global propyl isovalerate market is segmented into bulk and tetra packaging. The global propyl isovalerate market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Global propyl isovalerate key market players

The global market for propyl isovalerate comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advance version on propyl isovalerate mainly for cosmatic and pharmaceutical products. Some key market participants are Xiamen AmoyChem Co., Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Dayang Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nanjing Yuance Industry&Trade Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Angene International Limited, Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. ltd., Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical Co. Ltd., Yancheng Chunzhu Aroma Co., Ltd., Chemipanda Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Nuohey Chemical Co., Ltd., Aikon International Limited, Wonda Science, Alfa Chemistry, Best PharmaTech, Inc., Amfinecom Inc., Carbone Scientific co. ltd, Advanced Synthesis Technologies and Grau Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG, among other prominent players.

