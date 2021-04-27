Live Cell Imaging Market to reach USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2023.

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and the growth in funding for research are the major factors driving the growth of the global live cell imaging market.

What the Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, the global Live Cell Imaging market is estimated to reach USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2023.

“The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018”

On the basis of product and service, the global live cell imaging market is segmented into instruments, consumables, software, and services. In 2018, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market.

“The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

On the basis of end user, the live cell imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographical growth scenario of Live Cell Imaging Market

North America is expected to dominate the live cell imaging market in 2018. The large share of the North America live cell imaging market can primarily be attributed to the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.

Leading market players

The prominent players in the Live Cell Imaging market include Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), and NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea).

